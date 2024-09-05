Minisforum UM760 Slim Offers Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 Slots and DDR5 Memory Support

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The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.

As mentioned above, the Minisforum UM760 Slim is available with an AMD processor built using TSMC’s 4nm FinFET technology.

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Ryzen 5 7640HS — 6C/12T, (4.30 – 5.00GHz); 6MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache, TDP: 35-54W; Radeon 760M (up to 2800MHz)

The UM760 Slim supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, with a maximum speed of 5600MHz, using dual SODIMM slots. For storage, the mini PC provides two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, allowing for storage expansion with high-speed solid-state drives.