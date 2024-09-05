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Minisforum UM760 Slim Offers Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 Slots and DDR5 Memory Support

Sep 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 508 views

The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.

As mentioned above, the Minisforum UM760 Slim is available with an AMD processor built using TSMC’s 4nm FinFET technology.

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The UM760 Slim supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, with a maximum speed of 5600MHz, using dual SODIMM slots. For storage, the mini PC provides two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, allowing for storage expansion with high-speed solid-state drives.


Minisforum UM760 Slim interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Video output options are extensive, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB4 port. These ports support up to three 4K displays or a single 8K display, making the UM760 Slim suitable for multi-monitor setups and high-resolution output.

Connectivity is a key feature of the UM760 Slim, which includes a variety of ports for peripherals such as USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, USB2.0, and a USB4 port that supports power delivery up to 100W.

Additionally, the device is equipped with an M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi modules and a 2.5GbE LAN port for high-speed wired networking.


Minisforum UM760 Slim design
(click image to enlarge)

The UM760 Slim’s cooling system features a phase-change mechanism with a silent fan and three copper heat pipes. According to Minisforum, this design effectively manages heat dissipation, maintaining stable 60W performance while keeping noise levels below 35dB.


Minisforum UM760 Slim
(click image to enlarge)

The package includes the UM760 Slim Mini PC, an adapter with an adapter cable, an HDMI cable, a wall-mounted installation kit, and a user manual, and the device comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and Copilot, according to the product page.

Specifications listed for the Minisforum UM760 Slim include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 96GB DDR5, 5600MHz
  • Video Output:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x DPI1.4
    • 1x USB 4
  •  Audio Output:
    • 1x Audio jack
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x DP1.4
  • Expansion:
    • 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • M.2 2230 Wi-Fi support (Wi-Fi 6E, BT5.3)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 4.0 (Alt PD)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Clear CMOS
  • Power:
    • 19V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 5.12 x 4.98 x 1.98″
    • 1.48lbs

Further information

Further details from the product page indicate that the Minisforum UM760 Slim is priced at $349.00 and comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

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