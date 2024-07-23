ASRock DSF-A6000: Featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 Processor and Triple RJ-45 Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock Industrial has introduced the DSF-A6000 Embedded Box PC, tailored for diverse business environments. This unit leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor, providing stable and robust processing and graphics performance. It is ideally suited for 4K quad display setups used in digital signage, video walls, and kiosk systems.

The DSF-A6000 is equipped with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series (R2314, 4C, 2.1GHz, 12-35W) and it supports up to 64GB of dual-channel ECC/non-ECC DDR4 2666 MHz memory.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The unit also features an M.2 Key M slot for SSDs, utilizing PCIe Gen3 x4 speeds to boost storage performance. For display outputs, it can handle up to four 4096×2160@60Hz displays simultaneously through HDMI 2.0b ports.