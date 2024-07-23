All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASRock DSF-A6000: Featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 Processor and Triple RJ-45 Ports

Jul 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 85 views

ASRock Industrial has introduced the DSF-A6000 Embedded Box PC, tailored for diverse business environments. This unit leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor, providing stable and robust processing and graphics performance. It is ideally suited for 4K quad display setups used in digital signage, video walls, and kiosk systems.

The DSF-A6000 is equipped with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series (R2314, 4C, 2.1GHz, 12-35W) and it supports up to 64GB of dual-channel ECC/non-ECC DDR4 2666 MHz memory.

The unit also features an M.2 Key M slot for SSDs, utilizing PCIe Gen3 x4 speeds to boost storage performance. For display outputs, it can handle up to four 4096×2160@60Hz displays simultaneously through HDMI 2.0b ports.


DSF-A6000 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The DSF-A6000 offers extensive network connectivity with three RJ-45 ports—two supporting 1G LAN and one 2.5G LAN with an optional PoE+ capability. It also includes multiple IO ports such as two USB 3.2 Gen2, one USB 2.0, and one RS232 port, along with dual M.2 slots for expanded connectivity and expansion purposes.


DSF-A6000 EDID Emulation
(click image to enlarge)

An optional MPU-OOB card integrates with Allxon’s Cloud-Native platform, providing out-of-band management capabilities. This feature allows for remote management and troubleshooting, independent of the operating system status.

The DSF-A6000 also supports EDID Emulation, facilitating the setup process across various display technologies by mimicking the Extended Display Identification Data of different displays.


DSF-A6000
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the DSF-A6000:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x 260-pin ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM DDR4 2666 MHz
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x Mic-in or Line-out
    • 4 x HDMI 2.0b
  • Connectivity:
    • 1 x Intel Gigabit LAN
    • 1 x Realtek Gigabit LAN
    • 1 x Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN with PoE+ (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key B
    • 1x M.2 Key E
    • 1x M.2 Key M
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232
  • USB:
    • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 1 x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 onboard IC
  • Certifications:
    • CE, FCC
  • Power:
    • 12V to 19V DC-In Jack
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40° C to 85° C
  • Mechanical:
    • 182.2 x 175.2 x 25mm
    • 0.75kg
    • VESA mount/Wall mount/Din Rail

Further Information

The DSF-A6000 product page is already available, but it does not currently include pricing information.

