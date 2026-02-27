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M5Stack Unit PoE-P4 Pairs RISC-V ESP32-P4 and 802.3at PoE in 64mm Module

Feb 26, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 856 views

M5Stack has introduced the Unit PoE-P4, a compact PoE-powered Ethernet controller built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 SoC. The module integrates 16MB Flash, 32MB PSRAM, a 10/100 Ethernet PHY, dual MIPI interfaces, and USB connectivity in a 64 × 24 mm form factor.

 

The board is based on the ESP32-P4NRW32, featuring a dual-core 32-bit RISC-V processor clocked at up to 360 MHz alongside a 40 MHz low-power RISC-V coprocessor.

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An integrated IP101GRI PHY provides 10/100 Mbps Ethernet connectivity, while IEEE 802.3at PoE support enables both data and power delivery over a single Ethernet cable. The onboard power stage supports up to 6W output.


Unit PoE w/ ESP32-P4 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For display and vision applications, the Unit PoE-P4 includes a 24-pin FPC MIPI DSI 2-lane interface supporting display resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 (depending on lane bandwidth and frame rate), along with a 24-pin FPC MIPI CSI 2-lane interface for camera input.


Web control panel
(click image to enlarge)
 

Peripheral connectivity includes one USB Type-C Host port for storage devices or HID peripherals, and a second USB Type-C port supporting OTG and firmware download. Additional expansion is provided through a Hat2-Bus 2.54 mm header, SDIO and ISP expansion headers, and a HY2.0-4P Grove-compatible connector.


Unit PoE w/ ESP32-P4
(click image to enlarge)

Firmware flashing is handled via USB Type-C download mode, and development is supported through both Arduino and ESP-IDF environments. M5Stack provides schematics and firmware source code through its online documentation.

Specifications listed for the Unit PoE-P4 include:

  • Processor:
    • ESP32-P4NRW32 — dual-core 32-bit RISC-V @ 360 MHz
      Low-power 32-bit RISC-V coprocessor @ 40 MHz
  • Memory:
    • 16MB Flash
    • 32MB PSRAM
  • Networking:
    • IP101GRI Ethernet PHY
    • 10/100 Mbps adaptive Ethernet
    • RJ45 connector
    • IEEE 802.3at PoE support (up to 6W output)
  • Display:
    • 24-pin FPC MIPI DSI 2-Lane (+ TP + BL)
  • Camera:
    • 24-pin FPC MIPI CSI 2-Lane interface
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Hat2-Bus 2.54-16P header
    • SDIO-Bus 9P
    • ISP-Bus 6P
    • HY2.0-4P Grove connector
    • 1x RGB LED
    • 1x user button
    • 1x infrared transmitter
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C Host (USB 2.0)
      1x USB Type-C OTG (USB 2.0)
  • Power:
    • DC 5V (via USB Type-C or PoE)
    • Operating current: 5V @ 73.82mA
    • Full load: ~277mA
    • Deep sleep: 5V @ 19.85mA
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 64.0 × 24.0 × 20.2 mm
    • 28.2 g

Further Information

The Unit PoE-P4 is currently listed at $21.50 on the M5Stack website.

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