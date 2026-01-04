M5Stack CoreS3 Thread BR Targets Matter and Thread IoT Gateways

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M5Stack has expanded its lineup with the CoreS3 Thread BR, a compact Thread Border Router kit designed for Matter- and Thread-based IoT deployments. The platform combines the CoreS3 controller with a dedicated IEEE 802.15.4 radio module in a DIN-rail-mountable enclosure for smart home, building automation, and low-power sensor networks.

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

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A 2.0-inch capacitive touch IPS display, microphones, speaker, RTC, camera, and onboard peripherals allow the device to function as both a development platform and a self-contained edge gateway with local interaction.



ESP32-S3 Block Diagram

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Thread and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity are provided by a separate ESP32-H2-MINI-1 module configured as an OpenThread Radio Co-Processor (RCP).

In this split design, the ESP32-H2 handles low-power mesh networking tasks, while the ESP32-S3 manages application logic and IP networking.



Thread Border Router Side View

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Imaging support is provided by an integrated GC0308 VGA CMOS camera offering 640 × 480 resolution with a 1/6.5-inch optical format and 3.4 µm pixels.

The sensor integrates a 10-bit ADC and an on-chip image signal processor supporting auto exposure and auto white balance, and operates with a rolling-shutter design typical of low-power CMOS sensors.

It supports capture rates of up to 30 fps in VGA mode and outputs formats such as Bayer RGB, RGB565, and YCbCr 4:2:2.



Thread Border Router Internal View

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Motion and orientation sensing rely on Bosch Sensortec devices, pairing a BMI270 IMU with a BMM150 magnetometer. The BMI270 combines a 6-axis IMU with 16-bit accelerometer and gyroscope channels optimized for ultra-low-power operation, supporting motion-triggered interrupts and activity detection.

On the other hand, the BMM150 adds a 3-axis digital geomagnetic sensor for compass and heading functions, offering low-noise operation and configurable power modes over I²C or SPI.



Thread Border Router

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For fixed installations, the CoreS3 Thread BR includes a DIN-rail base and supports a 9V to 24V DC input range. A built-in 500mAh lithium battery is used for backup power, and expansion interfaces include GPIO, I²C, UART, USB-OTG, and a microSD card slot.

Further Information

The M5Stack CoreS3 Thread BR is listed on M5Stack’s website at a price of $49.90.