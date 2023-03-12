M5Stack launches compact Kmeter Isolation Unit

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

M5Stack launched this month a compact K-type thermocouple sensor unit based on the STM32F030 microcontroller. This device is equipped with a 14-bit thermocouple sensor allowing readings from 200°C to 1350°C and ±2°C accuracy.

As described above, this embedded module features the following 32-bit STM32F030 low-power microcontroller:

