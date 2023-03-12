All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
M5Stack launches compact Kmeter Isolation Unit

Mar 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 56 views

M5Stack launched this month a compact K-type thermocouple sensor unit based on the STM32F030 microcontroller. This device is equipped with a 14-bit thermocouple sensor allowing readings from 200°C to 1350°C and ±2°C accuracy.

As described above, this embedded module features the following 32-bit STM32F030 low-power microcontroller:

  • STM32F030 — Arm Cortex-M0 (up to 48MHz); 64K Flash, 4K SRAM

  
KmeterISO Unit front view (left) and bottom (right)
The product page specifies that the KmeterISO Unit can receive firmware updates via I2C interface. Additionally, the module features a CA-IS3641HW chip to “isolate input and output signals to improve stability, safety, and reliability.”

There are a couple of Arduino sketches and UIFlow (Block programming) examples for reference that can be found under the Examples section and the M5Stack GitHub repository.

     
2D/1D Barcode Scanner Kit (left) and T-Lite Thermal Camera Dev Kit (right)
M5Stack has also recently launched a 2D/1D Barcode Scanner Kit compatible with their ESP32-based ATOM Lite module. 

Lastly, the company mentioned on Twitter that they have restocked their M5stick T-Lite Thermal Camera Dev Kit that was introduced earlier this year.

 
KmeterISO Unit
Specification listed for the KmeterISO Unit:

  • Sensors:
    • MAX31855KASA+T (14-bit temperature sensor)
    • CA-IS3641HW (Signal isolation)
  • Anomaly Detection:
    • Open, Short, and Thermocouple low voltages
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Grove I2C connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 13mm × 92mm × 13mm
    • 10.1 g

Specification listed for the 2D/1D Barcode Scanner Kit:

  • Sensor:
    • 640×480 CMOS
  • Read QR Code Type:
    • R Code,Micro QR, Data Matrix
    • PDF417,Micro PDF417, Aztec
  • Read Barcode Type:
    • EAN, UPC, Code 39, Code 93, Code 128,
    •  UCC/EAN 128, Codabar, Interleaved 2 of 5, ITF-6,ITF-14,
    • ISBN,ISSN, MSI-Plessey, GS1 Databar,Code 11
    • Industrial 25, Standard 25, Plessey, Matrix 2 of 5
  • Scanning Angle:
    • Rotate 360°, Pitch ±55°, Yaw ±55°
  • FoV:
    • Horizontal 34°, Vertical 28°
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Buzzer
  • Power:
    • 3.3V/170mA DC
    • 10mA (Standby)
  • Mechanical:
    • 48mm × 24mm × 18mm
    • 17 g

The Atom 2D/1D Barcode Scanner kit is available for $59.00. The KmeterISO Unit starts at $15.95 while the M5stick T-Lite Thermal Camera Dev Kit costs $79.00. See the M5Stack new product arrivals page for more information.

