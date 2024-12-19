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Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

Dec 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 507 views

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

At its core is the RP2350B microcontroller, equipped with a dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processor running at up to 150MHz, along with 520KB of SRAM and 16MB of QSPI flash supporting XiP.

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Pimoroni Presto
(click image to enlarge)

The touchscreen’s capacitive overlay ensures responsive interaction, while the integrated RM2 wireless module (CYW43439) enables 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The design incorporates seven-zone RGB backlighting, a piezo speaker for audio alerts, an SD card slot for additional storage, and a battery connector. The Qw/ST connector facilitates integration with Qwiic/STEMMA QT peripherals, enhancing the device’s expandability. Additional hardware includes a reset button, boot buttons, and a USB Type-C port for power and programming.

Pimoroni Presto rear view
(click image to enlarge)

For developers, the Starter Kit offers additional components, including a Qw/ST Pad controller, a multi-sensor stick for environmental and motion sensing, and connection cables. The device supports C/C++ and MicroPython programming, with preloaded firmware and examples available on Pimoroni’s GitHub repository.

Pimoroni Presto front view
(click image to enlarge)

According to Pimoroni, the Beta Edition is fully functional but may undergo updates to hardware or accessories in future versions. Pimoroni invites feedback and contributions to refine the product.

Further information

The Pimoroni Presto Beta Edition is available at an introductory price of £60 for the standalone unit or £90 for the Starter Kit.

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