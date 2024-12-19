Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

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Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

At its core is the RP2350B microcontroller, equipped with a dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processor running at up to 150MHz, along with 520KB of SRAM and 16MB of QSPI flash supporting XiP.