LILYGO Introduces Enhanced ESP32-Based Walkie Talkie in Latest Upgrade

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This week, LILYGO spotlighted the T-TWR REV2.1, a versatile development board featuring advanced capabilities for wireless communication and GPS functionality. This latest iteration is available in both VHF and UHF variants and is compatible with the Arduino IDE, enhancing its appeal for user-friendly software development.

The core of the board is the ESP32-S3-WR0OM-1-N16R8 microcontroller, which supports dual-core processing and is equipped with 16 MB of Flash and 8 MB of PSRAM.

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Its wireless capabilities, supported by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (LE), open a wide range of possibilities for IoT applications. The board’s power management, handled by the AXP2102 unit, accommodates multiple power sources, including USB, a 21700 battery, or an 18650 battery.

The inclusion of the L76K GNSS module supports multiple satellite navigation systems and is enhanced by a built-in Low Noise Amplifier, SAW filter, AGNSS, and 1PPS for superior positioning accuracy.