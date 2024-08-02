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LILYGO Introduces Enhanced ESP32-Based Walkie Talkie in Latest Upgrade

Aug 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 480 views

This week, LILYGO spotlighted the T-TWR REV2.1, a versatile development board featuring advanced capabilities for wireless communication and GPS functionality. This latest iteration is available in both VHF and UHF variants and is compatible with the Arduino IDE, enhancing its appeal for user-friendly software development.

The core of the board is the ESP32-S3-WR0OM-1-N16R8 microcontroller, which supports dual-core processing and is equipped with 16 MB of Flash and 8 MB of PSRAM.

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Its wireless capabilities, supported by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (LE), open a wide range of possibilities for IoT applications. The board’s power management, handled by the AXP2102 unit, accommodates multiple power sources, including USB, a 21700 battery, or an 18650 battery.

The inclusion of the L76K GNSS module supports multiple satellite navigation systems and is enhanced by a built-in Low Noise Amplifier, SAW filter, AGNSS, and 1PPS for superior positioning accuracy.

T-TWR REV2.1 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

A notable feature of the REV2.1 is its improved audio capabilities. It introduces a microphone switching matrix that collects microphone signals for processing by the ESP32S3, a feature absent in the previous version.

Additionally, a speaker switching matrix routes audio signals to a power amplifier for clear audio output. An IO switching matrix, currently under development, promises to add further programming versatility, with updates to be posted on the LILYGO GitHub.

T-TWR REV2.1 multiple views
(click image to enlarge)

Design updates include the repositioning of the Push-To-Talk button to the left side, aligning more closely with conventional walkie-talkie designs, and moving the status indicator light to a more visible location at the upper right of the board.

LILYGO indicates that these practical changes are complemented by an RF front-end matching circuit for signal adjustment and a switch to battery power for the RF module to minimize noise and enhance RF performance.

T-TWR REV2.1 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For developers, the board supports programming via PlatformIO and the Arduino IDE, with extensive software documentation available on the LILYGO GitHub repository.

Further information 

The LILYGO T-TWR REV2.1 is offered in VHF and UHF variants, both priced at $48.99 USD. Each development kit includes the T-TWR REV2.1 board, a V band antenna (134-174MHz) or a U band antenna (400-480MHz), a 4-pin Dupont cable, and other necessary accessories.

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