T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

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The LILYGO T-Deck Plus is an development platform tailored for IoT enthusiasts and professionals alike. Building upon the features of the original T-Deck, the Plus version introduces significant enhancements, including an integrated GPS module and a powerful 2000mAh battery, making it ideal for portable and versatile IoT applications.

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.