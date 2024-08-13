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T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

Aug 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 917 views

The LILYGO T-Deck Plus is an development platform tailored for IoT enthusiasts and professionals alike. Building upon the features of the original T-Deck, the Plus version introduces significant enhancements, including an integrated GPS module and a powerful 2000mAh battery, making it ideal for portable and versatile IoT applications.

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

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T-Deck Plus antenna
(click image to enlarge)

One of the standout features of the T-Deck Plus is its integrated GPS module, which enables accurate location tracking and navigation. This makes the device particularly useful for outdoor projects and applications that require precise geolocation data.

Moreover, the T-Deck Plus includes the SX1262 LoRa transceiver, capable of transmitting data at +22dBm across optional frequencies of 433/868/915 MHz.

T-Deck Plus interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

This product also features a keyboard and trackball for easy navigation, along with a 2.8″ ST7789 IPS LCD with a resolution of 320 x 240, connected via a SPI interface for responsive interaction. Additionally, it includes a built-in microphone and speaker for enhanced audio communication.

The device is equipped with a 1/4″ nut on the back for secure mounting on tripods or other equipment, making it suitable for a wide range of field applications.

T-Deck Plus
(click image to enlarge)

Like other LILYGO devices, the T-Deck Plus can be programmed using Arduino or PlatformIO. Additional documentation is available on the LILYGO GitHub repository.

Further information

The T-Deck Plus, priced at $69.99 for the 915MHz and 868MHz versions. However, despite LILYGO’s announcement on Twitter yesterday that the product was back in stock, it is currently listed as out of stock at the time of publication.

Additionally, LILYGO has confirmed that the 433MHz version is still in production and will take some time before it becomes available for purchase.

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