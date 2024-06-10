All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON UP Xtreme i14 Series Featuring 125H/155H Intel Processors Now Available for Pre-Order

Jun 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 24 views

The UP Xtreme i14 series is engineered for compact computing applications in industrial and commercial settings. It supports either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both paired with Intel Arc graphics. This series also features key interfaces such as GbE and multiple display support, accommodating a range of connectivity needs.

As mentioned in the product announcement, these SBC Series is available with the following two Intel Meteor Lake processors:

  • 125H — 14C/18T (4P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.5 GHz); 18 MB Intel Smart Cache, 20W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.2 GHz), 7 Xe-cores
  • 155H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.8 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.25 GHz), 8 Xe-cores

UP Xtreme i14 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Storage options on the UP Xtreme i14 are flexible, accommodating SATA or M.2 2280 NVMe, which caters to varying needs for speed and storage capacity. The expansion capabilities are a standout feature, with multiple M.2 slots for additional storage or functionalities, alongside a Nano SIM slot and a 40-pin GPIO, facilitating extensive customization and peripheral integration.

Connectivity is robust, featuring two HDMI 2.1 ports and dual DisplayPort outputs for multiple high-resolution display setups. The diverse USB offerings, including USB 2.0, 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and USB 4.0 Type-C, ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices and fast data transfers. Network connectivity is fortified with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, complemented by optional high-speed wireless options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular capabilities through LTE/4G/5G.

UP Xtreme i14 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The UP Xtreme i14 is designed to operate reliably in harsh environments, with an operating temperature range from 32°F to 140°F and storage temperatures from -40°F to 176°F. Security features such as TPM2.0 onboard and support for Wake-on-LAN and PXE boot enhance its suitability for remote management and secure operations.

The system’s power flexibility is showcased by its 9 to 36V DC input, accommodating various power environments, ideal for mobile applications or areas with unstable power supply. Adherence to CE/FCC Class A, RoHS, and REACH certifications ensures compliance with environmental and safety standards.

UP Xtreme i14 Series
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information

The UP Xtreme i14 equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H and 16GB of RAM is priced at $749.00. For those requiring more power, the model featuring the 155H processor coupled with 32GB of RAM is available for $959.00. Both configurations include a power supply in the purchase.

Customers can place their orders during the pre-order period, which is open until July 5th. Shipments are estimated to start in July.

