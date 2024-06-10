AAEON UP Xtreme i14 Series Featuring 125H/155H Intel Processors Now Available for Pre-Order

AAEON UP Xtreme i14 Series Featuring 125H/155H Intel Processors Now Available for Pre-OrderJun 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 24 views
The UP Xtreme i14 series is engineered for compact computing applications in industrial and commercial settings. It supports either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both paired with Intel Arc graphics. This series also features key interfaces such as GbE and multiple display support, accommodating a range of connectivity needs.
As mentioned in the product announcement, these SBC Series is available with the following two Intel Meteor Lake processors:
- 125H — 14C/18T (4P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.5 GHz); 18 MB Intel Smart Cache, 20W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.2 GHz), 7 Xe-cores
- 155H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.8 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.25 GHz), 8 Xe-cores