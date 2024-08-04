MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR Tech has unveiled the MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box, targeting industrial and edge computing sectors. This release comes shortly after the introduction of the MYC-LR3568 System-on-Module in last month.

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



This configuration is integrated into the MYD-LR3568 Development Board, introduced last month, which is available with options of 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB or 32GB eMMC storage.