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MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot

Aug 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 243 views

MYIR Tech has unveiled the MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box, targeting industrial and edge computing sectors. This release comes shortly after the introduction of the MYC-LR3568 System-on-Module in last month.

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

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This configuration is integrated into the MYD-LR3568 Development Board, introduced last month, which is available with options of 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB or 32GB eMMC storage.

Rockchip RK3568 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device provides a broad array of connectivity options, featuring multiple USB ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and interfaces for CAN, RS232, and RS485 connections. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionalities and includes an M.2 socket suitable for a 4G LTE module.

For multimedia outputs, the device is equipped with an HDMI 2.0 interface and a Mini DisplayPort, both supporting resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz by default.

MYD-LR3568 Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

Software support is extensive with SDKs for both Linux and Debian operating systems provided by MYIR. These include everything from u-boot and kernel to various driver source codes, facilitating customization and secondary development.

MY-ICEB001 Expansion Board
(click image to enlarge)

According to MYIR, this device is designed for a variety of applications including edge intelligence, AI video analysis, industrial control, and communication management. Its versatility makes it suitable for industries seeking advanced computing solutions within their operational frameworks. The system is built into a durable and fanless enclosure, providing resilience and reliability for use in varying environmental conditions.

The MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box features a durable, fanless design, ensuring reliable performance across various applications such as edge intelligence, AI video analysis, industrial control, and communication management, even under diverse environmental conditions.

MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4
    • 32KB EEPROM
    • Up to 32GB eMMC
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 NVME SSD PCIe slot
  •  Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45 port
    • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Module (complies with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standard and supports BT 5.2)
    • 1x SIM card holder
  •  Display:
    • 1x 3.5 mm audio jack
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x Mini DisplayPort
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x USB-UART Debug Interface
    • 1x RS232
    • 2x RS485
    • 2x CAN
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Host Ports
    • 3x USB 2.0 Host Ports
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset Button, 1x User Button
    • 1x RUN Status LED, 1x ERR User LED
  • Dimensions:
    • 130 x 93.5 x 44mm (w/o mounting bracket)
    • 160 x 93.5 x 44mm (w mounting bracket)

Further information

Regarding pricing, the base model of the MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box starts at $159.00, with a more advanced model available for $189.00. The MYD-LR3568 Development Board is also available separately for $139.00.

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