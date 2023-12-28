All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399

Dec 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 85 views

CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board designed for academy or energy-efficient embedded applications due to its six-core ARM CPU and the Efinix Trion FPGA with customizable hardware acceleration.

Vaaman’s design emphasizes speed and performance with a fast 300-MBps link between its FPGA and Rockchip RK3399 CPU with the followings specs:

  • RK3399 Dual-core Arm Cortex-A72 frequency (up to to 2.0GHz); Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU


Vaaman block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the FPGA incorporated is the Efinix T120F324 which comes in a compact 324-ball FineLine BGA package. With support for various interfaces like MIPI-CSI connectors for both receiving and transmitting data, LVDS transmitter and receiver connectors with 20 lanes each, and JTAG headers for configuration, it provides versatility for different applications. 

Additionally, it offers user-selectable voltages, access to a 40-pin GPIO header, and multiple oscillators for precise clock inputs, making it a robust and adaptable component of the board’s architecture.


Vaaman angle view
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding peripheral connectivity, the Vaaman offers a comprehensive range of interfaces, including PCI, HDMI, USB, MIPI, audio, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, BLE, LVDS, and GPIOs as shown below.

The company states that they are developing a customized platform called Gati to enable end-to-end solutions related to convolutional neural networks which can be deployed on the Vaaman board.

Vaaman is designed to potentially address various applications, including object classification and detection, human presence and gesture detection, edge machine vision, cryptographic algorithms, and video and image decoders, as advertised.


Vaaman top and bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

The company also mentions that they will provide pre-built images for popular operating systems such as Android 12.1, Debian (Bullseye 11) and Ubuntu (Focal 20.04) to ensure compatibility with various software environments.  

In addition, the board is advertised as an open-source hardware project, so the company will share the board’s schematics if the crowdfund campaign is successful. Additional technical details regarding U-boot, Linux Kernel and SDK can be found in the following documentation repository. 

Preliminary specifications listed for the Vaaman by Vicharak include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x Micro HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K@60Hz)
    • 1x MIPI-DSI (up to 2560 x 1600@60fps) 
    • 3.5mm Audio jack w/ mic
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI 2-lanes (via FPC connector, up 800MB/s bandwidth)
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe 2.1 (via FPC connector)
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G/BL 5.0 (6222B-SRC Wi-Fi Module)
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
    • 1x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 1x PCM/I2S
    • 1x SPDIF, 1x PWM, 1x ADC
    • 6x GPIOs, 2x 5V 2x 3.3V
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • RTC support
  • Power:
    • 18W USB Type-C PD
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 85mm

Further information

The creator of Vaaman, Akshar Vastarpara, has indicated that the expected launch of the product is approximately two months away, with an estimated price point of around $190.00. The CrowdSupply page can be found here.

