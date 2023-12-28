Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399

Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399Dec 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 85 views
CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board designed for academy or energy-efficient embedded applications due to its six-core ARM CPU and the Efinix Trion FPGA with customizable hardware acceleration.
Vaaman’s design emphasizes speed and performance with a fast 300-MBps link between its FPGA and Rockchip RK3399 CPU with the followings specs:
- RK3399 — Dual-core Arm Cortex-A72 frequency (up to to 2.0GHz); Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU