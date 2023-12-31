Gentoo Introduces Binary Package Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Gentoo Linux, known for its source-based distribution, has now added support for binary packages, aiming to enhance user convenience and accelerate installations, particularly on slower hardware. While most architectures initially offer binary packages for the core system and weekly updates, amd64 and arm64 users benefit from an extensive library of over 20 GB of packages, including popular software like LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, Gnome, and Docker.

Key Updates:

Setting Up Existing Gentoo Installation:

Existing Gentoo users can quickly enable binary package usage by following Gentoo Wiki instructions. Create a configuration file in /etc/portage/binrepos.conf/ or consult the comprehensive binary package guide on the Gentoo Wiki.

New Stage/New Installation:

Fresh installations come preconfigured with /etc/portage/binrepos.conf/gentoobinhost.conf settings. Users may consider updating the src-uri setting to point to a local mirror directory for improved performance.

Compile Settings for Packages:

Amd64 binary packages are optimized with CFLAGS for amd64 / x86-64 systems, ensuring compatibility with specific profiles. Arm64 binary packages use tailored CFLAGS designed for arm64 / AArch64 systems and align with corresponding profiles.

Custom Compilations and Supported Architectures:

For users with unique CPU requirements, manual package compilation remains an option. Binary package support encompasses critical components, including the compiler (gcc or clang) and the complete build toolchain.

Cryptographic Signatures and Verification:

All packages are cryptographically signed for security. Portage performs signature verification, and you can enforce verified signatures by setting FEATURES=”binpkg-request-signature” in make.conf.