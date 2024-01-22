All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
TBS-h574TX NASbook Features M.2/E1.S SSD Support and High-Speed 2.5GbE + 10GbE Ports

Jan 21, 2024

QNAP recently unveiled a compact NASbook TBS-h574TX  engineered for on-site video shooting, post-production environments, small studios, and small office/home office users. This device is built around the 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture and feature high-speed I/Os and extensive storage interfaces.

According to the product page, the TBS-h574TX will feature the following two 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

  • i5-1340PE12C/16T (4P+8E), 1.80 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i3-1320PE8C/12T (4P+4E), 1.70 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 48 Execution Units

       
TBS-h574TX interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The TBS-h574TX designed for adaptable storage solutions, featuring drive bays equipped with an E1.S to M.2 2280 NVMe SSD adapter. This setup enables users to conveniently choose between installing M.2 or E1.S SSDs useful in applications such as RAW file editing.


TBS-h574TX design
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, the NASbook supports hot-swapping of M.2 SSDs and incorporates an automatic RAID disk replacement function. This means users can effortlessly swap out SSDs without causing any interruption to the system’s operation, thereby maintaining smooth and uninterrupted workflow processes.

QNAP TBS-h574TX Thunderbolt 4 NASbook
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4, 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, this NASbook enables smooth collaboration and quick data transfer. Its integrated 4K HDMI output and myQNAPcloud Storage also support raw footage display and team file sharing.

Specifications listed for the TBS-h574TX include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Built-in 12GB of DDR4 memory
    • 5x E1.S
    • RAID 0/1/5/6/JBOD
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 10GbE
    • 1x RJ45 2.5GbE
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b Output
  • USB:
    • 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (up to 20 Gbps bandwidth)
    • 2x USB-A 3.1/3.2 Gen 2
    • 1x USB-A 2.0
  • Security:
    • 256-Bit AES, AES-NI
  • Other Features:
    • 2x 40mm fans
    • 1x 75mm fan
  • OS:
    • macOS 10.10 or Later
    • Ubuntu 14.0.4 or Later
    • CentOS 7 or Later
    • Linux
    • UNIX
    • Windows 11/10/8/7
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 215 x 199 x 60 mm
    • 2.2 kg

Further information

B&H lists the QNAP TBS-h574TX, equipped with an i3-1320PE processor, for $1,199.00, as detailed in the product announcement. This NASbook comes with a standard 3-year warranty at no extra cost, with an option to purchase an extension for up to 5 years of warranty coverage.

PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “TBS-h574TX NASbook Features M.2/E1.S SSD Support and High-Speed 2.5GbE + 10GbE Ports”

  1. Eliot says:
    Jan. 22, 2024 at 3:04 am

    Crikey, just give *average* consumers:
    – 10 Gbe
    – Multiple NVME
    Done. That’s it. We want somewhere to store films, etc, on … we’re not running homelabs to plan to take over the world. 😅

    Reply

Please comment here...