TBS-h574TX NASbook Features M.2/E1.S SSD Support and High-Speed 2.5GbE + 10GbE Ports

TBS-h574TX NASbook Features M.2/E1.S SSD Support and High-Speed 2.5GbE + 10GbE PortsJan 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza
QNAP recently unveiled a compact NASbook TBS-h574TX engineered for on-site video shooting, post-production environments, small studios, and small office/home office users. This device is built around the 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture and feature high-speed I/Os and extensive storage interfaces.
According to the product page, the TBS-h574TX will feature the following two 13th Gen Intel Core processors.
- i5-1340PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 1.80 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz), 80 Execution Units
- i3-1320PE — 8C/12T (4P+4E), 1.70 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 48 Execution Units