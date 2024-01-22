TBS-h574TX NASbook Features M.2/E1.S SSD Support and High-Speed 2.5GbE + 10GbE Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

QNAP recently unveiled a compact NASbook TBS-h574TX engineered for on-site video shooting, post-production environments, small studios, and small office/home office users. This device is built around the 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture and feature high-speed I/Os and extensive storage interfaces.

According to the product page, the TBS-h574TX will feature the following two 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

