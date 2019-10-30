LTE-enabled IoT gateway runs Linux on i.MX8M Mini

Eurotech announced a “ReliaGate 10-14” DIN-rail gateway that runs Linux and its ESF IoT stack on an i.MX8M Mini with 2x GbE, DP, isolated serial and DIO, WiFi/BT, optional LTE, and security features including anti-tamper.



The ReliaGate 10-14 “multi-service IoT edge gateway” is a follow-on to Eurotech’s ReliaGate 10-12 and earlier ReliaGate 10-11 gateways, both of which are powered by a Texas Instruments’ Cortex-A8 based Sitara AM3352 SoC. The 10-14 model is a much more substantial upgrade, starting with its more powerful, quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M Mini SoC. We have covererd plenty of modules and SBCs based on NXP’s Mini, but this is the first Mini-based embedded system we’ve seen.







ReliaGate 10-14 and i.MX8M Mini block diagram

(click images to enlarge)





ReliaGate

10-12

Like the earlier ReliaGate systems, the ReliaGate 10-14 runs Eurotech Everyware Linux with a Yocto-based SDK with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support. It also features Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), which was one of the early device-to-cloud IoT aggregation frameworks. This Java/OSGi based-middleware stack offers remote management and supports numerous fieldbus interfaces including Modbus, S7, and OPC UA.

Due to ship in Q2, 2020, the 107 x 85 x 46mm system is smaller than the earlier, 140 x 95 x 45mm ReliaGate models. It also adds more memory and storage, hardware security features, DIN-rail and GbE support, and a display interface, among other features.

Like the previous models, the 10/14 model offers IP40 protection against ingress and supports -20 to 70°C operation. It’s compatible with two expansion modules available with the earlier gateways: the ReliaIO 1012 I/O module and the ReliaLORA 1012 LoRa gateway.

The ReliaGate 10-14 incorporates the quad-core version of NXP’s 14nm-fabricated i.MX8M Mini, which is faster and more power-efficient than the quad -A53 i.MX8M. The Mini offers a 3D GPU but tops out at HD instead of 4K resolution.

The system is available with 2GB to 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB to 64GB eMMC 5.1, and a microSD slot for additional storage. There are 2x GbE ports, 2x noise and surge-protected USB 2.0 ports, a serial console, and a DisplayPort.

Isolated I/O includes 2x protected RS-232/RS422/RS-485 ports and 2x 12-bit analog inputs. Opto-isolated interfaces include 4x digital inputs and 2x digital outputs. The optional ReliaIO 1012 I/O module adds 4x isolated digital inputs, 4x isolated digital outputs, and 4x protected analog inputs.



Wireless and security features

The system provides a dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac radio with Bluetooth 5.0 LE. There’s also an option for LTE Cat 1 cellular service available in pre-certified North America, European, and AP versions. (The latter appears to refer to an LTE access point model.) The LTE modules support 2G/3G fallback service.

Additional wireless features include dual user-accessible mini-SIM slots and up to 4x external antennas. There’s also an optional GNSS (GPS) module with antenna. The optional ReliaLORA 1012 LoRa gateway supports European 868MHz (863-870MHz) and North American 915MHz (902-928MHz) bands with ISM band scan enhancements.

The ReliaGate 10-14 features dual hardware anti-tampering switches and TPM 2.0 security. There’s also an optional professional service that provides an IEC 62443-4-1/-4-2 security assessment.

The system has a 9-30 VDC input with transient protection with 12V or 24V nominal configurations and consumes 5W under typical loads. In addition: “An input power monitoring technology will allow to check regular operative conditions and detect operation anomalies, facilitating preemptive maintenance and further enhancing the device security,” says Eurotech.

The ReliaGate 10-14 is further equipped with a watchdog, accelerometer, temperature sensor, reset and programmable buttons, and an RTC with SuperCAP backup. You also get 6x LEDs, including 4x user LEDs. DIN-rail and all mounting are available, as well as humidity resistance and EN 62368 and UL 60950 safety compliance.



Further information

The ReliaGATE 10-14 will be available in Q2 2020 at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Eurotech’s announcement and product page.

