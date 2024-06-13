ICOP Enhances NX8MM-35 SBC for Industrial Applications with Updated LVDS & HDMI Interfaces

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICOP Technology has revised its NX8MM-35 series, an industrial Single-Board Computer originally launched in April 2023. Following extensive customer feedback over the year, ICOP stated that they modified this NXP based SBC to better support LVDS displays for industrial applications.

The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

This series now includes a 24-bit LVDS/HDMI interface, replacing the earlier MIPI-DSI/HDMI configuration, to accommodate a wider range of display requirements, from high-definition HDMI to industrial LVDS-based LCD panels.