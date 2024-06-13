All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ICOP Enhances NX8MM-35 SBC for Industrial Applications with Updated LVDS & HDMI Interfaces

Jun 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 49 views

ICOP Technology has revised its NX8MM-35 series, an industrial Single-Board Computer originally launched in April 2023. Following extensive customer feedback over the year, ICOP stated that they modified this NXP based SBC to better support LVDS displays for industrial applications.

The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


This series now includes a 24-bit LVDS/HDMI interface, replacing the earlier MIPI-DSI/HDMI configuration, to accommodate a wider range of display requirements, from high-definition HDMI to industrial LVDS-based LCD panels.

i.MX8M MINI Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board offers comprehensive connectivity options, including Gigabit Ethernet, four USB ports, four COM ports, I2C, SPI, GPIO, Touch, MiniPCIe with a SIM card holder, and HD Audio.

The recent version simplifies SPI connectivity by combining it with touch controller support and a SIM card slot. The design allows for easy switching between LVDS and HDMI outputs via a jumper, enhancing adaptability for developers working with different display technologies.

The integration of LVDS in the NX8MM-35 provides several technical benefits. LVDS supports high-speed data transmission, which is critical for applications requiring fast data exchange. The technology operates at low voltages, reducing power consumption.

NX8MM-35 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

LVDS also offers resistance to electromagnetic interference, ensuring reliable communication in electrically noisy environments. Additionally, differential signaling helps maintain signal integrity over long distances, which is vital in large-scale industrial settings.

ICOP Technology indicates that they support the NX8MM-35 with a variety of technical resources, including demo images, and device tree configurations, to help developers quickly adapt and utilize the board in their projects.

NX8MM-35 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The board’s design also facilitates the development of custom carrier boards, enabling precise hardware customization to meet specific industrial automation requirements.

Further Information

The product announcement didn’t provide details regarding pricing details. For more information, refer to the NX8MM-35 product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...