RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution

Jul 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 59 views

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.

The WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267 features the Semtech SX1303 for LoRa with 8 channels, providing a RX sensitivity of -139 dBm and a TX power of 27 dBm. It includes an internal, highly efficient 2.5 dBi LoRa antenna. The device supports Cat-1 LTE connectivity with different modules for various regions: EG915U-EU for EMEA/Brazil/Australia/NZ, EG915U-LA for LATAM, and EG915Q-NA for North America.

WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267
This gateway features built-in antennas for LoRa, LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS, which simplifies waterproofing and installation while reducing costs. It supports RAK solar battery kits, requiring only a single power cable that can connect to either an external solar or DC power supply, enhancing installation flexibility for remote and off-grid applications.

With Cat-1 LTE connectivity, the WisGate Soho Pro optimizes gateway costs while maintaining performance. Though it lacks Ethernet and PoE, it is well-suited for Small Office/Home Office (SoHo) environments where simple and efficient installation is important.


WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267 Package Contents
Supporting WisGateOS 2, the RAK7267 uses the latest OpenWrt kernel, featuring security updates such as OpenSSL 1.1 support. The user-friendly web UI allows for the installation of multiple extensions and remote management via WisDM, providing personalized customization of the gateway.

Software features include a built-in network server (LoRaWAN support V 1.0.3), OpenVPN, an OpenWrt-based software and UI, LoRaWAN Stack support with Semtech SX1303, LoRa frame filtering (node whitelisting), MQTT v3.1 bridging with TLS encryption, and buffering of LoRa frames in Packet Forwarder mode to prevent data loss during NS outages. Optional features include Listen Before Talk and fine timestamping.


 WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267 Application
The RAK7267 supports an input power range of 9 to 36 VDC, accommodating 12V and 24V standards. With dimensions of 180 mm x 130 mm x 60 mm, it operates in temperatures from -30˚C to +55˚C. It supports pole mounting, Listen Before Talk, and Time Difference Of Arrival capabilities. This durable solution for small open-area installations supports up to 200 end-point sensors and features an IP65-rated Unify Enclosure for dust and water protection.

Further Information

The package includes one RAK7267 WisGate Soho Pro, two vertical mounting kits, two pole mounting brackets, and optional 1.5-meter DC or Battery Plus cables.

The WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267 is available for purchase at $239. A special price of $199.00 is offered from July 3 to July 16, 2024, due to RAKwireless’ 10th anniversary.

