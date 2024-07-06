RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.

The WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267 features the Semtech SX1303 for LoRa with 8 channels, providing a RX sensitivity of -139 dBm and a TX power of 27 dBm. It includes an internal, highly efficient 2.5 dBi LoRa antenna. The device supports Cat-1 LTE connectivity with different modules for various regions: EG915U-EU for EMEA/Brazil/Australia/NZ, EG915U-LA for LATAM, and EG915Q-NA for North America.