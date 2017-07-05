Industrial touch-panel computer builds on Raspberry Pi 3

MASS unveiled an “RPI-07” touch-panel computer based on the Raspberry Pi 3 with a 7-inch, multi-touch display, VESA 75 mounting, and optional I/O modules.



The Raspberry Pi 3 is increasingly being adopted for various industrial computers, and can now be found in an industrial touch-panel. The RPI-07 from German embedded vendor MASS is an all-in-one (AiO) that houses its RPi 3 SBC in a 200 x 118 x 48mm, powder coated aluminum case along with an integrated 7-inch touchscreen.

The RPI-07 touchscreen offers modest 800 x 480 resolution with 10-finger multi-touch support. The screen has 250 nits brightness and 500:1 contrast.







Two views of the RPI-07



The system offers VESA 75 mounting for adding a pivot arm or foot, and it can also be deployed in a panel-PC configuration within consoles, control cabinet doors, or walls. Both 12V and 24V inputs are supported, and external power supplies are available for other voltages. The device runs at a maximum of 15 Watts.

The Raspberry Pi 3 SBC offers a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Broadcom BCM2387 SoC clocked to 1.2GHz with 1GB LPDDR2 RAM. The microSD slot on the RPI-07 ships with a 16GB card, which presumably holds the available Raspbian Linux or Windows 10 IoT Core images. Other RPi-compatible distributions are available on request.







RPI-07 back, bottom-facing view

(click image to enlarge)



The RPi 3’s major ports are exposed, including the four USB 2.0 ports, the Fast Ethernet port, and a GPIO connector that supports a Real Time Clock (RTC) or optional digital input or output cards with optocouplers. Other options available with the interface include a 5-channel, 10-bit analog input card and a 4-channel, 10-bit analog output card. The datasheet suggests you may also be able to add I2C, CAN, or RS232 modules.

Other internal I/O appears to be accessible via knockouts, including audio and CSI interfaces, or, if you’d prefer hooking up to another display, the HDMI port. You can also use the integrated WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 radios.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the RPI-07. More information may be found on the MASS RPI-07 product page.

