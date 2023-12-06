All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Tokay Lite: An Open-Source, ESP32-Based Camera with 15 FPS at 2MP and Night Vision

Dec 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 163 views

The Tokay Lite is described as an Edge AI camera, ideal for various applications like security, wildlife monitoring, or garden surveillance. It’s an ESP32-based development board that incorporates TensorFlow support, offering robust features for both hobbyists and professionals.

The Tokay Lite appears to be powered by the same ESP32 microcontroller and it’s equipped with the same OV2640 camera sensor as the FireBeetle 2 by DFRobot launched earlier this year and other devices. See the comparison table below for additional details.

  • ESP32-S3 — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8Mb PSRAM, 16MB Flash


Tokay Lite comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

For reference, the OV2640 camera sensor (up to 15 FPS), capable of multiple resolutions including 0.3, 2, and 3 Megapixels, to suit diverse imaging needs. It supports both RGB and JPEG formats, offering flexibility in image representation and compression.


Tokay Lite peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The camera boasts open-source firmware, providing a user-friendly, no-code web interface. Users can enjoy a range of configurable settings for image sensors, video streaming, and picture adjustments. Furthermore, the Tokay Lite integrates smoothly with platforms like AWS, ThingsBoard, and HomeAssistant according to the product announcement.

 

 

Equipped with pre-loaded facial recognition software, the Tokay Lite also allows customization with personal AI models. This feature, combined with its motion sensors and night vision capabilities, makes it highly effective for security purposes, time-lapse photography, and detecting people and animals.

The Getting Started guide can be found here. Additionally Firmware and Hardware documentation can be found on the Maxlab-io GitHub repository.


Tokay Lite Power Management
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Tokay Lite include:

  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) & Bluetooth 5 (LE)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • PIR Sensor
    • IR Cut filter
    • User LEDs, Charging Status LED
    • 10x IR LEDs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • Other Features:
    • ESP32 Reset button, ESP32 Boot button
    • 1x Wake button, 1x User button
    • Programmable External RTC
  • Power:
    • 1x Battery connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 70mm x 70mm

Further information

The Tokay Lite is available for $89.00 on CrowdSupply

