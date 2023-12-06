Tokay Lite: An Open-Source, ESP32-Based Camera with 15 FPS at 2MP and Night Vision

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Tokay Lite is described as an Edge AI camera, ideal for various applications like security, wildlife monitoring, or garden surveillance. It’s an ESP32-based development board that incorporates TensorFlow support, offering robust features for both hobbyists and professionals.

The Tokay Lite appears to be powered by the same ESP32 microcontroller and it’s equipped with the same OV2640 camera sensor as the FireBeetle 2 by DFRobot launched earlier this year and other devices. See the comparison table below for additional details.