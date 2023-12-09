Plug-and-play network camera starts at $14.90

Plug-and-play network camera starts at $14.90Dec 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 154 views
Today, M5Stack unveiled a compact, pocket-sized camera unit, integrating the ESP32-S3 module and the OV2640 image sensor. This 2MP resolution camera offers a broad 66.5° diagonal field of view. Designed for versatility, it is ideally suited for tasks such as time-lapse photography and various computer vision applications that require wireless connectivity.
The M5Stack CamS3 Unit is built around the ESP32S3 module, integrating a dual-core ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R8 module with an operational frequency of 240 MHz and an onboard antenna. This unit also incorporates 8M PSRAM and 16M Flash memory.