All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Plug-and-play network camera starts at $14.90

Dec 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 154 views

Today, M5Stack unveiled a compact, pocket-sized camera unit, integrating the ESP32-S3 module and the OV2640 image sensor. This 2MP resolution camera offers a broad 66.5° diagonal field of view. Designed for versatility, it is ideally suited for tasks such as time-lapse photography and various computer vision applications that require wireless connectivity.

The M5Stack CamS3 Unit is built around the ESP32S3 module, integrating a dual-core ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R8 module with an operational frequency of 240 MHz and an onboard antenna. This unit also incorporates 8M PSRAM and 16M Flash memory.

  
Unit CamS3 Wi-Fi Camera bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

Equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities, the CamS3 Unit facilitates cloud EZDATA or serial port transmission of image data. It also includes a built-in PDM microphone model, enabling audio recording functionalities. For data storage, the unit is equipped with a MicroSD card slot. A programmable status indicator light, particularly a blue flashing light, signals active data capture and upload.

For connectivity and firmware updates, the CamS3 Unit utilizes a HY2.0-4P port, exposing the internal D+/D- pins of the S3 module for connection to the M5Grove to USB-C module. Additionally, the unit includes onboard 2x 1.3 headers, which expose the ESP32S3’s programming download port, streamlining firmware burning and related tasks.

 

The CamS3 Unit’s primary applications include remote control systems, time-lapse photography, and industrial automation. For firmware downloads, the unit supports the ESP32-Downloader, connecting through the 2×1.3 female headers. Alternatively, users can employ the Grove2USB-C, provided in the packaging, by short-circuiting the G0 and GND pins using the supplied jumper wire to enable download mode.


Unit CamS3 Wi-Fi Camera
(click image to enlarge)

The camera module, featuring a rolling shutter mechanism, is designed with an image array that can function at a maximum frame rate of 15 fps in UXGA (1600 x 1200) resolution. It’s versatile in its output capabilities, supporting a range of formats including YUV (422/420)/YCbCr422, 8-bit compressed data, RGB565/555, as well as 8-/10-bit Raw RGB data.

Additional technical documentation can be found here.

Specifications listed for the M5Stack Unit CamS3 Wi-Fi Camera include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Camera:
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x PDM Microphone
    • 1x LED
    • 1x Grove connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Dimension:
    • 40x24x11mm
    • 10.8g
    • Plastic shell

Further information

M5Stack is offering the Unit CamS3 Wi-Fi Camera for $14.90. The product page can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...