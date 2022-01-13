Compact industrial computer builds on Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Edatec’s compact, $113-and-up “CM4 Nano” industrial box is built around the RPi CM4 with HDMI, MIPI-DSI/CSI, GbE, WiFi/BT, 3x USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, a 12-18VDC input, and -25 to 60°C support.



Edatech has launched a 103 x 62 x 21.5mm industrial system that runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The company compares the box, which offers access to the CM4 Nano carrier board, with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. Touted advantages include a full-size HDMI port with USB-based touchscreen support, a wide-range 12-18VDC input, and an RTC. There is also a wider operating range, which is variably listed at -25 to 50°C and -25 to 60°C.







CM4 Nano rear view (left) and PCB

(click images to enlarge)



The CM4 Nano, which we saw on CNXSoft , is available at AliExpress starting at $113 with a 1GB LPDDR4/8GB eMMC equipped CM4 module and ranging up to $210 with an 8GB/8GB configuration. The prices appear to include dual-band WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0.

If the 8GB eMMC is not enough, a microSD slot is available. Other features include GbE with optional PoE, 2x USB 3.0, USB 3.0 OTG Type-C, and a USB 2.0 port. MIPI-DSI and -CSI interfaces are also available.







CM4 Nano

(click image to enlarge)







CM4 Nano detail views

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



Unlike TechDesign’s CM4-based Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4 system, as well as several other CM4 carrier boards, there is no M.2 expansion slot. However, you get an externally exposed 40-pin GPIO connector for low-speed expansion.The aluminum alloy constructed box provides an external antenna and DIN-rail mounting support. You also get 2x LEDs, a buzzer, and a 5V/2A output connector. The eMMC is preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS.



Further information

The CM4 Nano is available at AliExpress for $113 with 1GB LPDDR4/8GB eMMC, $123 with 2GB/8GB, $145 with 4GB/8GB, and $210 with an 8GB/8GB. More information may be found at Edatec’s thoroughly documented wiki.

