Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi gives you 10 sensors for $40

Seeed’s “Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi” is an RPi HAT aimed at newbies at less than half the price of its Starter Kit for the Pi. The kit has a few less sensors, but adds motion, moisture, and servo.



After seeing our report yesterday on the Grove AI HAT for accelerating AI on the Raspberry Pi, Seeed alerted us to a Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi that touched down in early April without much media coverage. Based on its $9.90 Grove Base HAT for Raspberry Pi, the $39.90 kit is less than half the price of Seeed’s $89.90 GrovePi+ Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi, which is more expensive in part due to using Dexter Industries’ $30 Grove Pi+ add-on for the Raspberry Pi. (Note that Dexter also offers its own, more feature-rich GrovePi+ Starter Kit, which includes an RPi 3 SBC.)







The Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi has 10 Grove sensors instead of 12 on Seeed’s GrovePi+ Starter Kit, but it also adds three sensors: Mini PIR motion sensor, moisture sensor, and servo. It lacks the Starter Kit’s sound, rotary angle, and button sensors, as well as the blue and green LEDs.The Grove Base Kit targets new users with a demo, eight lessons, and a startup video. The kit’s Grove Base HAT is built around an STM32 MCU with a 12-bit 8-channel ADC plus 6x digital, 4x analog, 3x I2C, and single PWM and UART interfaces. The HAT board also offers GPIO pins that match up to the Raspberry Pi per the HAT spec.The Grove Base Kit for the Raspberry Pi includes the following Grove sensors:



The Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi is available for $39.90. More information may be found at Seeed’s Grove Base Kit announcement and product page.