Sipeed to launch RISC-V based Lichee Cluster 4A

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This week, Sipeed announced that the Lichee Cluster 4A will go on sale starting next week. This cluster platform comes in a Mini-ITX form-factor and it’s compatible with the RISC-V-based Lichee Module 4A with support for up to 16GB RAM and up to 128GB eMMC storage.

The Lichee Cluster 4A can accommodate up to seven Lichee Module 4A modules for a total memory capacity of 128GB LPDDR4X and a storage capacity of 896GB.

For reference, the LM4A is based on the Alibaba TH1520 System-on-Chip with RISC-V architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

