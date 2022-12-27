All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Lichee Pi 4A RISC-V platform available for pre-order

Dec 26, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 323 views

Sipeed recently unveiled their latest embedded platform based on a RISC-V processor. The Lichee Pi 4A System-on-Module is compatible with a carrier board providing access to dual GbE LAN ports, display support, one microSD card, etc.

According to the product announcement, the Lichee Pi 4A features the TH1520 System-on-Chip which consists of a Quad-core C910 (up to 1.8GHz), a C906 and a E902 processor. The SoC also integrates a 4 TOPs NPU and an Imagination 50.7GFLOPS GPU. 

TH1520 SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This SoC has also been seen in another product this year, for example, the ROMA RISC-V laptop from DeepComputing.

The memory system seems to be available with 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4X-3733 while storage might support 16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB of eMMC or a MicroSD card reader.


Lichee Pi 4A SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Wireless connectivity might support Wi-Fi 4 + BT5.0 or Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.0. Additionally, the carrier board includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports (w/ PoE support) next to the stacked USB 3.0 ports as shown above.

The carrier board also includes one HDMI 2.0 (4K @60fps), camera support via CSI connectors, a 20-pin GPIO expansion header, a USB type-C and a 5.5V power connector. 

     
Lichee Cluster, 4A Lichee Router 4A and Lichee Pad/Phone 4A
(click images to enlarge)

Sipeed also mentioned that support for operating systems such as Debian, Android and OpenWrt will be released around Q1 2023. Although, the company will provide support for more OSes in the future.

It also seems that the company will release other commercial products built around the Lichee 4A, for instance, the Lichee Cluster 4A, the Lichee Router 4A and the Lichee Pad/Phone 4A.

   
Lichee Pi 4A & RPi 4 comparison table (left) and SBC peripherals (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

As Liliputing.com reports, the Lichee Pi 4A can be pre-ordered after filling the following questionnaire from Sipeed. Shipping is estimated to start in Q1 of 2023. Refer to the product announcement on Sipeed.com for more information.

