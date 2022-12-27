Lichee Pi 4A RISC-V platform available for pre-order

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sipeed recently unveiled their latest embedded platform based on a RISC-V processor. The Lichee Pi 4A System-on-Module is compatible with a carrier board providing access to dual GbE LAN ports, display support, one microSD card, etc.

According to the product announcement, the Lichee Pi 4A features the TH1520 System-on-Chip which consists of a Quad-core C910 (up to 1.8GHz), a C906 and a E902 processor. The SoC also integrates a 4 TOPs NPU and an Imagination 50.7GFLOPS GPU.