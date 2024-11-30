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(Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility

Nov 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 381 views

The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

According to Radxa’s Wiki pages, this SE1000-I SoC has a dual-cluster CPU architecture. The first cluster includes four high-performance Cortex-A76 cores, each running at a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, along with two Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz. The second cluster integrates two additional Cortex-A55 cores, also clocked at 1.8 GHz.

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The GPU setup includes two 3D GPUs and a 2D/2.5D graphics core, supporting OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.0, and OpenCL 2.0.


SE1000-I block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SiRider S1 integrates Arm China’s proprietary ‘Zhouyi’ NPU, featuring two cores: NPU0, delivering 3.34 TOPS, and NPU1, providing 3.5 TOPS. It supports popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and ONNX, along with dual ISPs capable of processing up to 1600 megapixels per second, targeting applications in automation, machine vision, and edge computing.

In terms of memory, the board supports LPDDR4, LPDDR4X, and LPDDR5, with a maximum capacity of 16GB. Storage options include eMMC and UFS, with the maximum tested UFS capacity being 128GB.


SiRider S1 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For multimedia processing, the hardware codec supports 4K video decoding at 120fps and encoding at 60fps. Display output is supported via HDMI and MIPI DSI, while camera integration is facilitated through two-lane MIPI CSI interfaces.

Connectivity features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 2.0 ports, and four USB 3.0 ports. The board comes pre-installed with Ubuntu, and users can re-flash the system by following the instructions provided.


Radxa SiRider S1
(click image to enlarge)

For AI workloads, the SiRider S1 offers an easy-to-use environment, with Radxa providing a pre-compiled ResNet50 model for quick deployment of AI inference on the “Zhouyi” NPU.

The provided SDK, toolchains, and model zoo further streamline AI model integration and deployment, offering developers a comprehensive platform for AI application development, according to Radxa.

Specifications listed for SiRider S1 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4/LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 (Up to 16GB)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 1x 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 2-lanes MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • 1x SIM card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E Key slot
    • 1x M.2 B Key slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
    • RS485/RS232 connector
    • 2x I2S connectors
    • 1x I2C connector
    • 2x UART connectors
    • 1x CAN connector
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0
    • 4x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Fan connector
    • RTC
    • 1x Power button, 1x FastBoot button
    • 1x Debug connector
  • Power:
    • 8 to 12V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 150mm

Further information

Radxa has not yet provided details on availability or pricing for the SiRider S1, but its Wiki pages are already available for reference.

(Update 11/30/2024): The Radxa SiRider S1 is now available from Arace Tech for $215.00 with 16GB of RAM. The 8GB model appears to be unavailable as of this update.

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