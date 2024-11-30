(Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility

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The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

According to Radxa’s Wiki pages, this SE1000-I SoC has a dual-cluster CPU architecture. The first cluster includes four high-performance Cortex-A76 cores, each running at a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, along with two Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz. The second cluster integrates two additional Cortex-A55 cores, also clocked at 1.8 GHz.

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The GPU setup includes two 3D GPUs and a 2D/2.5D graphics core, supporting OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.0, and OpenCL 2.0.