RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe SupportJul 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza
Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.
Memory options for the Lichee Pi 3A include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB of 32-bit LPDDR4X-3733 RAM for complex computations and multitasking. For AI and machine learning tasks, the Lichee Pi 3A includes an NPU with 2TOPS@INT8.
