RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.

Memory options for the Lichee Pi 3A include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB of 32-bit LPDDR4X-3733 RAM for complex computations and multitasking. For AI and machine learning tasks, the Lichee Pi 3A includes an NPU with 2TOPS@INT8.