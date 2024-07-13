All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

Jul 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 142 views

Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.

Memory options for the Lichee Pi 3A include 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB of 32-bit LPDDR4X-3733 RAM for complex computations and multitasking. For AI and machine learning tasks, the Lichee Pi 3A includes an NPU with 2TOPS@INT8.

K1 Block Diagram & Lichee Pi4 – RPi4 Comparison Table
(click image to enlarge)

For storage, the board supports a MicroSD Card, 32GB eMMC, or NVMe SSD, allowing for flexible storage solutions and fast data access. The board features two M.2 M-Key slots with PCIe 2.0 x2 each, enabling the addition of high-speed peripherals and storage devices.

Camera support includes a 4-lane MIPI CSI and a 2-lane MIPI CSI, capable of up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Video capabilities feature H.265 and H.264 encoding and decoding at 1080p and 60fps, suitable for multimedia applications. The integrated GPU, an IMG BXE-2-32@819M, supports OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0, and Vulkan 1.3, delivering 20 GFLOPS of performance for graphics-intensive tasks.

Networking capabilities are robust, with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports ensuring reliable and high-speed connectivity. Wireless connectivity is provided by support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.


Lichee Pi 3A PCIe Options
(click image to enlarge)

The board is equipped with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB 2.0 Type-C port, offering versatile options for connecting peripherals and transferring data. Display outputs include an HDMI 1.4 port capable of 1080p at 60fps and a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface for high-resolution displays. Audio features on the Lichee Pi 3A include a headphone jack, stereo speaker outputs, and a PDM MIC input.

The operating system support includes Debian and Bianbu (Ubuntu-based); however, the Wiki page for this product is currently unavailable on the Sipeed website.


Lichee Pi 3A
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Lichee Pi 4A include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
    • Up to 32 GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI1.4 (1080P@60fps)
      4-lane MIPI DSI (1080P@60fps)
  • Audio:
    • Headphone, Stereo Speaker, PDM MIC
  • Camera:
    • 1×4-lane MIPI CSI + 1×2-lane MIPI CSI (up to 4K@60fps)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 (optional PoE)
    • WiFi6 + BT5
  • I/O Interface:
    • 2x 10-pin expansion header
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB2.0 Type-C
  • Power: 
    • 5V/2A DC (USB Type-C or PoE)
  • OS:
    • Debian
    • Bianbu

Further information

The Lichee Pi 3A starts at $69 for the 4GB model, $89 for the 8GB DDR with 32GB eMMC, and $139 for the 16GB DDR with 32GB eMMC. Shipping fees are $2 for China, $5 for other Asian countries, $10 for Europe, America, and Australia, and $20 for other regions. Pre-orders, which are discounted by 10%, will ship by the end of July.

