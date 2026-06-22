RealSense D585 Pro targets robotics with wide-field sensing and edge processing

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The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

The camera uses a custom RealSense V5 SoC with a depth engine, image signal processor, DSP, AI acceleration, and a quad-core Arm processor. It also includes dual IR projectors, high-resolution sensors, global shutter imaging, and built-in IR filters for indoor and outdoor use.

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Depth specifications include a 120° × 100° field of view, depth output up to 1280 × 960, and operation at up to 60fps at full resolution. RealSense also lists depth frame rates up to 90fps in the product specifications. The company states that the D585 Pro offers improved depth quality compared to earlier RealSense cameras, with reduced noise and temporal flicker.

Close-range sensing is another focus of the design. The product specifications list a minimum depth distance of under 15cm, while RealSense’s product material also refers to a 10cm minimum range at full resolution. The camera is listed with a 10m+ ideal range, and the product page also references a 20m+ maximum range.



D585 Pro

(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include USB-C and GMSL2, with hardware synchronization support for multi-camera or host-integrated deployments. The camera has an IP65-rated enclosure and measures 130 × 40 × 40mm.

At launch, RealSense says the D585 Pro will include enhanced depth processing and beta person detection running on the onboard processor. Additional SDK-delivered features are planned after release, including visual-inertial odometry, occupancy grid generation, auto-calibration, and face detection.

RealSense also describes an optional Depth Compression feature that reduces depth-stream bandwidth by 75 percent by combining a 2 × 2 pixel block into a single depth datapoint. The feature is intended for bandwidth-limited systems and continuous high-frame-rate streaming.

Another supported mode is Dual RGB, which provides simultaneous 30fps RGB and 30fps depth streams at up to 1280 × 960. RealSense says the streams are merged on camera without host CPU overhead, which may be useful for applications requiring synchronized color and depth data.

Further Information

Alongside the D585 Pro, RealSense announced Perception Studio, a beta program for advanced features within the RealSense SDK 2.0 ecosystem. Initial features include close-range depth improvements for D400-series cameras, person detection, and visual-inertial odometry using cuSLAM on an NVIDIA host.

The RealSense D585 Pro is expected to begin shipping in Q1 2027, although pricing information was not provided.