8devices previews Citron SoM with Qualcomm QCS6490 and five-camera support

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8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

The Citron module integrates the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC together with 32 Gb (4 GB) LPDDR5 SDRAM operating at 6400 Mbps, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage, embedded AI acceleration, multimedia processing, and high-speed interfaces in a compact 47 × 35 mm LGA form factor.

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The processor subsystem uses a Kryo 670 octa-core CPU arranged as 1× 2.7 GHz Prime core, 3× 2.4 GHz Gold cores, and 4× 1.9 GHz Silver cores, paired with the Qualcomm Hexagon processor featuring the 6th Generation AI Engine, HVX vector acceleration, and a dedicated tensor accelerator.



QCS6490 block diagram

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Graphics processing is handled by the Adreno 643 GPU operating at 812 MHz with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.x, and OpenCL 2.0.

Citron targets camera and vision applications through the Qualcomm Spectra 570 ISP together with five 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces supporting both D-PHY 1.2 and C-PHY 1.2 operation.

According to the documentation, the platform supports up to five concurrent cameras, configurations up to 36 MP + 22 MP at 30 fps, 3 × 22 MP zero-shutter-lag streams, and 720p capture at 480 fps.



Citron SoM dimensions

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Display support includes a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface, DisplayPort over USB 3.1, and eDP 1.4 output. The module supports FHD+ displays up to 144 Hz with HDR10+ and wide color gamut support, although the documentation notes that DSI and eDP cannot operate simultaneously. Video acceleration supports 4K H.264 / H.265 encoding at 30 fps and 4K decoding at 60 fps, with VP9 decode support also listed.



8devices Citron SoM

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Interface support includes PCIe Gen3, USB 3.1, USB 2.0, SD 3.0, UART, SPI, I²C, I³C, and GPIO interfaces. Audio capabilities are provided through the LPASS subsystem with SoundWire and MI²S interfaces supporting voice activation and voice UI workloads.

Software references include Linux, Ubuntu on Qualcomm IoT, Android environments, and Windows-based development workflows. The product brief additionally lists support for commercial and industrial temperature variants.

Further Information

As of now, 8devices has not yet published a product page, carrier board, pricing information, or additional technical details for Citron. The module was previously announced as one of several products showcased for Embedded World 2026.