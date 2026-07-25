RealSense D585 Pro combines stereo vision, dual IR projectors, and edge processing

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The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

The Gen 5 SoC incorporates a depth engine, image signal processor, digital signal processor, dedicated AI accelerators, and a quad-core Arm processor. According to RealSense, the architecture allows the camera to perform depth and image processing locally, reducing the processing requirements placed on the connected host.

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The D585 Pro uses stereoscopic depth sensing with high-resolution global-shutter sensors and two active infrared projectors. It supports depth output at resolutions up to 1280 × 960 and provides a 120 × 100-degree depth field of view.

Full-resolution operation is specified at up to 60 frames per second, while the technical specifications list depth frame rates of up to 90 frames per second at other configurations.



D585 Pro side view

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RealSense lists a minimum depth distance below 15cm in the technical specifications, although other sections of the product page cite a 10cm minimum distance at full resolution. The listed ideal range is greater than 10m, while the product page also refers to operation beyond 20m under certain conditions.

A Dual RGB mode provides synchronized RGB and depth streams at up to 1280 × 960 and 30 FPS each. The color and depth data are combined on the camera rather than synchronized by the host processor. An optional depth-compression mode processes each 2 × 2-pixel region into a single depth data point.

RealSense states that this reduces depth-stream bandwidth by 75 percent while applying on-camera noise reduction. The feature could reduce bandwidth requirements in multi-camera systems and platforms that continuously transmit high-resolution depth data to an external processor.



D585 Pro

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The camera includes USB Type-C and GMSL2 interfaces, with hardware synchronization and support for longer cable runs in robotic and automotive systems. Built-in infrared filters support indoor and outdoor operation, while the IP65-rated enclosure measures 130 × 40 × 40mm.

RealSense states that the D585 Pro provides twice the depth quality of its previous-generation cameras, with lower noise and reduced temporal flicker.



RealSense logo

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The company also plans to provide additional functions through later RealSense SDK 2.0 updates, including visual-inertial odometry, occupancy-grid generation, automatic calibration, and face detection.

Some planned functions are expected to run on the camera, while the initial visual-inertial odometry implementation uses cuSLAM on a connected NVIDIA platform.

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