Luxonis OAK 4 CS Edge-Inference Camera with CS-Mount Optics and PoE

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Luxonis has announced the OAK 4 CS, a standalone edge-inference camera designed for industrial and machine-vision deployments that require interchangeable optics, on-device processing, and environmental protection.

The OAK 4 CS is built around Luxonis’ RVC4 vision compute platform, combining a 6-core ARMv8 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of onboard storage. The product description states that the platform delivers up to 52 TOPS of AI inference performance using DSP and GPU acceleration for on-device vision workloads.

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According to Luxonis documentation, RVC4 integrates dedicated AI, GPU, and computer-vision accelerators, providing up to 48 TOPS (INT8) and 12 TOPS (FP16) of neural-network performance, along with 4 TOPS (FP16) of GPU compute.

Hardware-accelerated capabilities include stereo depth, image warping, optical flow, and feature detection, while the integrated image signal processor supports multiple camera streams, hardware HDR, electronic image stabilization, and video encoding and decoding up to 4K.



OAK 4 CS Rear & Bottom View

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Camera configurations include either a 48 MP rolling-shutter RGB sensor (IMX586) or a 5 MP global-shutter RGB sensor (OG05B10). Both variants use a single-lens CS-mount, allowing interchangeable optics depending on application requirements. Luxonis notes that mono and infrared sensor variants are available on request.



OAK 4 CS Stock Lens

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Connectivity includes Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) via an M12 connector, supporting 802.3at Class 3 PoE and 2.5GBASE-T networking, as well as USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) for power and data. An auxiliary M8 connector provides access to USB2, I²C, camera synchronization signals, power, and GPIO. The device also integrates a 9-axis IMU and a status LED.



FSync Y-Adapter

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The OAK 4 CS is housed in an industrial-grade aluminum enclosure with Gorilla Glass on the front and, according to Luxonis, is rated IP67 without a lens attached and IP65 when a lens is installed. Operating characteristics include a –20 °C to 40 °C temperature range, power consumption between 1.5 W and 25 W, and mounting options that include a ¼-inch tripod mount and 40 mm and 50 mm VESA patterns.



OAK 4 CS Front View

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The platform runs Luxonis OS, a Linux-based operating system built on kernel 5.15, and includes built-in computer-vision functionality such as image warping, resizing, cropping, edge detection, feature tracking, and object tracking, with support for custom computer-vision pipelines and neural networks.

Further Information

Optional accessories for the OAK 4 CS include the LN210 CS-mount zoom lens, which offers a 10–50 mm focal range with manual focus and aperture control, as well as an FSync Y-adapter that enables hardware frame synchronization across multiple cameras using the M8 interface.

The OAK 4 CS is listed at $899 in early access, with shipments scheduled to begin on January 31, 2026. The LN210 lens is priced at $249, while the FSync Y-adapter is listed at $29.