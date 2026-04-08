Sony AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor Now Available in Compact 29 mm Form Factor

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Sony Electronics has announced availability of the AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor, unveiled last year. It is described as one of the smallest LiDAR sensors in its class and is designed for integration into size- and weight-constrained systems such as mobile robots, drones, and inspection platforms.

The AS-DT1 measures 29 × 29 × 31 mm and weighs approximately 46 g, placing it among the smallest LiDAR sensors in its class. The unit is housed in an aluminum enclosure intended to provide mechanical robustness while maintaining a low mass footprint.

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According to Sony’s documentation, the form factor allows deployment in systems where payload and space are limited, including aerial and mobile platforms.



dToF method

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The sensor is based on dToF ranging combined with a Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) detector. This approach measures distance by calculating the time delay between emitted and reflected light, enabling three-dimensional depth acquisition.

The design supports operation across varying surface reflectivity conditions, including low-contrast and low-reflectivity targets.



AS-DT1 front view

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In terms of performance, the AS-DT1 supports a maximum measurement range of up to 40 meters indoors and approximately 20 meters outdoors under high ambient light. Measurement accuracy is specified at ±5 cm at a distance of 10 meters, with a distance resolution of 0.25 mm.

The device provides a 24 × 24 depth grid (576 points) and operates at up to 30 frames per second, with reduced frame rates at extended range modes.



AS-DT1 rear view

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The optical system operates at a wavelength of approximately 940 nm and provides a horizontal field of view of around 30° or greater.

Internally, the system uses an array of VCSEL emitters paired with the SPAD sensor to generate depth data that can be output as point cloud information or Z-axis depth data.



Sony AS-DT1

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Connectivity includes dual USB Type-C ports, one for host connection and another supporting an internal hub configuration, along with an 8-pin JST GH connector that exposes UART, trigger I/O, and external power inputs.

Software support is available for Windows 11, Ubuntu 24.04, NVIDIA Jetson platforms, and Raspberry Pi OS, along with an SDK and Python library. The sensor is classified as a Class 1 laser device and complies with IEC/EN 60825-1 safety standards.

Specifications listed for the AS-DT1 include:

Sensor Type:

dToF LiDAR w/ SPAD sensor

Measurement Range:

Up to 40 m (indoor), 20 m (outdoor)

Measurement Accuracy:

±5 cm at 10 m

Distance Resolution:

0.25 mm

Depth Resolution:

576 points (24 × 24)

Frame Rate:

Up to 30 fps 15 fps at maximum range mode

Field of View:

HFOV ~35.5°, VFOV ~28.2°

Laser:

940 nm VCSEL array

Output Data:

Point cloud (full or Z-axis only) Intensity image (YUV2)

Interfaces:

USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 2.0, UART Trigger IN/OUT, timing sync

Connectors:

2x USB Type-C 1x 8-pin JST GH

Power:

5V via USB-C 12–24V via JST connector Max ~2.5 W consumption

Mechanical:

29 × 29 × 31 mm ~46 g

Operating Temperature:

-5°C to +45°C



Further Information

Sony has not disclosed pricing for the AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor. Additional details are available on the product page.