SMARC module for robotics taps Qualcomm’s octa-core QRB5165

Adlink announced a “LEC-RB5” SMARC module for robots and drones that runs Linux on Qualcomm’s up to 2.42GHz, octa-core QRB5165 with 15W-TOPS NPU. Highlights include up to 8GB LPDDR4L and 256GB UFS plus 2x GbE, WiFi/BT, CAN, and 6x camera lanes.



Adlink unveiled its most powerful Arm module to date. The LEC-RB5 runs Ubuntu or a Yocto based Linux stack on Qualcomm’s QRB5165, a robotics-oriented variant of the 7nm-fabricated, octa-core Snapdragon 865. The module can be used to power robots and drones in consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial, and logistics sectors.

Qualcomm’s QRB5165 first appeared in August on the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform for drones, followed soon after by the Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB SOM and dev kit.







LEC-RB5 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The QRB5165 packs in 4x Cortex-A77 based Kryo 585 cores clocked at up to 2.42GHz plus 4x Cortex-A55-like Kyro cores at 1.81GHz. Other features include an Adreno 650 GPU and a Hexagon 698 DSP with a 15-TOPS Hexagon Tensor Accelerator NPU.

There is also a secure processing unit, a Spectra 480 ISP, and an Engine for Video Analytics (EVA) component. EVA works with the ISP to process 7x concurrent camera inputs with simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), object detection and classification, autonomous navigation, and path planning.

The LEC-RB5, which follows earlier Adlink SMARC modules such as its i.MX8M Plus based LEC-IMX8MP, ships with 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4L-4266 in a POP package. Optional UFS storage ranges from 32GB to 256GB.



Qualcomm

Flight RB5

5G Platform

The 82 x 50mm SMARC 2.1 “short” module has a wireless module with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 plus dual GbE controllers. Media I/O includes HDMI 2.0b at up to [email protected] plus 4-lane MIPI-DSI and 4- and 2-lane MIPI-CSI. I2S audio is supported on a carrier, supplying 16- to 32-bit resolution and up to 192GHz sample rate. There is also an option for SWD audio.

The LEC-RB5 enables 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 3x UART, 2x SPI, 3x I2C, and 14x GPIO. The module provides 2x PCIe Gene x2 interfaces and either CAN2.0B or mixed CAN2.0B and CAN FD mode for up to 8Mbps data bit rate.

A 30-pin debug header is available for an optional DB-30 debug module. You also get Adlink’s SEMA Board Controller with monitoring, watchdog, etc.

The 5V module runs on under 12W and is available in 0 to 60°C or an optional -20 to 85°C or -30 to 85°C model per conflicting citations in the PR and datasheet. Both offer 5-90% RH, non-condensing RH tolerance.

Shock and vibration resistance comply with IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC-60068-2-27, as well as MIL-STD-202 F, Method 213B and 214A. Ten-year product availability is offered.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” LEC-RB5. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

