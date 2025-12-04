STMicroelectronics New WiFi 6/Bluetooth LE Coprocessor Modules Add Matter Support

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STMicroelectronics introduced the ST67W611M1 series earlier this year, a low power WiFi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor family developed with Qualcomm Technologies. The modules are designed to add wireless connectivity to STM32 based systems and streamline support for emerging IoT standards such as Matter and Thread.

The ST67W611M1 modules combine Qualcomm’s connectivity platform with the STM32 development ecosystem. They operate as external wireless coprocessors, with an STM32 MCU running the main application while the ST67W611M1 handles radio functions. The series supports WiFi 6 in the 2.4 GHz band, Bluetooth LE 5.4, and software based enablement for Matter over WiFi in late 2025 and Thread in mid 2026.

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ST67W611M1 LGA Modules

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Each module integrates a 40 MHz high precision crystal, 4 MB of flash memory for firmware, and the required RF circuitry. ST offers three variants that share the same 32 pin LGA footprint. The B model includes an onboard PCB antenna. The U model provides an RF connector for an external antenna.

The P model exposes an RF pin for designs requiring external RF components, additional antennas, or higher transmit power. All versions use a 12.28 mm by 12.28 mm by 2.4 mm package with a 1.27 mm pitch.



STM32 & Qualcomm Integration

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The ST67W611M1 supports SPI and UART interfaces for host communication. WiFi features include 20 and 40 MHz channel bandwidth, 1T1R operation, WPA3 security, target wake time, beamforming, LDPC, OFDMA, and concurrent STA plus SoftAP modes.

TCP throughput reaches up to 17 Mbps. Bluetooth LE support includes multiple PHYs, long range features, and transmit power up to 10 dBm, with receiver sensitivity down to minus 99 dBm depending on the mode.



ST67W611M Modules

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The module includes hardware based cryptographic acceleration and is PSA Certified Level 1. Security features cover secure boot, secure firmware updates, and assisted key management.

Supply voltage is 3.3 V, with I/O support for 1.8 V or 3.3 V. Operating temperature spans minus 40 to plus 85 degrees Celsius, and the modules meet global regulatory requirements including CE, FCC, IC, UKCA, and RCM.



X-NUCLEO-67W61M1 Expansion Board

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ST offers an expansion board based on the ST67W611M1 for rapid prototyping with STM32 Nucleo and Discovery platforms. The X-NUCLEO-67W61M1 integrates the module in its 32 pin LGA form factor, includes a PCB antenna, a user button and LED, and connectors for Arduino Uno V3 and Raspberry Pi 40 pin headers.

Host communication uses SPI, and the board is supported by the X-CUBE-ST67W61 STM32Cube software package, which provides firmware examples and libraries.

Further Information

Pricing for the ST67W611M1A6BTR variant starts at $7.36 for quantities of 1 to 9 units, dropping to $6.75 at 10 units, $6.15 at 25 units, and $5.53 at 100 units. The X-NUCLEO-67W61M1 expansion board is listed at $38.18 on the ST website.