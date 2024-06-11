Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies. This new product is designed for any IoT gateway with a mini PCIe interface running Home Assistant, it also works seamlessly with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit, offering versatility for various setups.

The Mixtile module incorporates two powerful Silicon Labs SoCs, the EFR32MG24 and the EFR32ZG23. These chips efficiently manage communication protocols, with the EFR32MG24 supporting a 2.4GHz multi-protocol radio suitable for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread protocols. It can operate concurrently in Radio Co-Processor mode, handling EmberZNet for Zigbee and OpenThread for Thread/Matter, and is ready to support evolving Matter specifications with future firmware updates.