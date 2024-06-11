All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2

Jun 11, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 63 views

The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies. This new product is designed for any IoT gateway with a mini PCIe interface running Home Assistant, it also works seamlessly with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit, offering versatility for various setups.

The Mixtile module incorporates two powerful Silicon Labs SoCs, the EFR32MG24 and the EFR32ZG23. These chips efficiently manage communication protocols, with the EFR32MG24 supporting a 2.4GHz multi-protocol radio suitable for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread protocols. It can operate concurrently in Radio Co-Processor mode, handling EmberZNet for Zigbee and OpenThread for Thread/Matter, and is ready to support evolving Matter specifications with future firmware updates.

EFR32MG24 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The EFR32ZG23 is tailored for the Z-Wave protocol, operating on a sub-1 GHz frequency to enhance connectivity in environments congested by other wireless communications. These specifications ensure that the module can effectively manage a diverse range of home automation devices, thereby enhancing the responsiveness and stability of smart home networks.

The module is powered by a 3.3V supply via the mini PCIe interface, which also supports full-speed USB 2.0 for robust connectivity options. The EFR32MG24 transceiver operates at a 2.4 GHz frequency with a transmit power of up to +19.5 dBm and a receiver sensitivity of -105.4 dBm at 250 kbps. Meanwhile, the EFR32ZG23 transceiver works on a sub-1 GHz frequency, with a transmit power of up to +14 dBm and a receiver sensitivity of -109.9 dBm at 9.6 kbps.

Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module
(click image to enlarge)

One of the key features of the Mixtile 2-in-1 Module is its support for Over-The-Wire Firmware Updates via the mini PCIe interface. This feature allows users to upgrade the device firmware seamlessly as new features and standards develop, ensuring the module remains relevant and efficient as new technologies and standards in the IoT and smart home spaces emerge.

Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module + Mixtile Edge 2
(click image to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, this device is compatible with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit which is an IoT gateway designed for the power grid industry, featuring efficient data collection and robust security with a pre-installed Linux OS and DIN-Rail compatibility. It runs on a Rockchip Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor with an NPU capable of 1 TOPS and offers memory options up to 4GB LPDDR4 DRAM and 32GB eMMC.

This gateway supports a range of interfaces including HDMI and multiple MIPI options, along with 1080P@60fps and 4K@60fps video processing capabilities. It provides extensive connectivity with USB3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and optional 4G/5G modules.

Further Information

This product is available for purchase for $19.90 on the Mixtile online store. For those interested in the Edge 2 Kit, pricing starts at $249.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

