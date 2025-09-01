Nordic nRF54L15 Connect Kit Adds Bluetooth LE 6.0, Thread, Zigbee and NFC Support

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The nRF54L15 Connect Kit is a compact platform for evaluating Nordic Semiconductor’s multiprotocol SoC, targeting low-power IoT with support for Bluetooth LE 6.0, Matter, Zigbee and other standards. It builds on the nRF52 Series with higher processing capability and improved efficiency.

The kit is based on the nRF54L15-QFAA, which integrates a 128 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor and a 128 MHz RISC-V coprocessor. It includes 1.5 MB of non-volatile memory and 256 KB of RAM. Wireless support covers Bluetooth LE 6.0, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, NFC, IEEE 802.15.4-2020 and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols.

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nRF52820 Interface MCU Diagram

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An on-board nRF52820-based Interface MCU simplifies development by providing CMSIS-DAP debugging, a USB-UART bridge for terminal access, and an interface shell for configuring board functions. It also comes with a UF2 bootloader for drag-and-drop firmware updates, removing the need for external debuggers.

The board layout offers dual-row 40-pin headers, USB-C connectivity, user LEDs and buttons. U.FL connectors are included for an external 2.4 GHz antenna and a 13.56 MHz NFC antenna. A Serial Wire Debug port is also available for external tools.





nRF Blinky App

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Power management is handled by a TPS63901 buck-boost converter with 75 nA quiescent current. GPIO supply voltage can be configured for 1.8 V or 3.3 V. Power can be supplied through USB-C, batteries or external sources in the 1.8 V to 5.5 V range.

The Connect Kit comes pre-programmed with the Quick Start Demo, enabling immediate testing of Zephyr Shell, GPIO, NFC tag emulation and Bluetooth LE features. Users can interact with LEDs and buttons through the shell, test NFC with a smartphone, and connect to the board with the nRF Blinky app for remote LED control and button state updates.





nRF54L15 Connect Kit Bottom View

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Beyond the pre-loaded demo, the kit is supported with a wide range of samples, including Blinky, Button, ADC, die temperature polling, NFC records, Bluetooth LE profiles such as Beacon, Observer and Peripheral LBS, HID devices, NUS Shell transport and Thread networking with CLI, CoAP and co-processor modes.





nRF54L15 Connect Kit Top View

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The nRF Connect SDK, based on the Zephyr RTOS, provides these examples along with protocol stacks, middleware and documentation such as quick start guides, programming references and hardware descriptions. All resources are maintained in a GitHub repository.

Further Information

The nRF54L15 Connect Kit is available for $21.90. It can be ordered with loose or pre-soldered headers and ships with USB-C support, on-board debugging and antenna connectors.