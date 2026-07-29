Espressif begins mass production of ESP32-S31 wireless RISC-V SoC

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Espressif has moved the ESP32-S31 into mass production, expanding its wireless microcontroller lineup with a dual-core RISC-V processor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Classic, and IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity. The new SoC targets smart-home hubs, audio devices, industrial automation, edge AI systems, and other connected applications requiring higher processing and wireless performance.

The ESP32-S31 combines two 32-bit RISC-V application cores running at up to 320MHz with a separate 40MHz low-power RISC-V core. One of the high-performance cores supports a 128-bit data path and SIMD instructions for workloads that benefit from parallel arithmetic operations.

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According to Espressif’s preliminary datasheet, the dual-core processor reaches 2195.20 CoreMark at 320MHz, equivalent to 6.86 CoreMark/MHz. Each application core includes a single-precision floating-point unit, while the memory subsystem provides private instruction caches and a shared data cache.

Internal memory consists of 512KB of high-performance SRAM, 32KB of low-power SRAM, and 320KB of ROM. The chip supports concurrent access to flash and PSRAM and integrates a 250MHz, eight-bit DDR interface for in-package PSRAM.



ESP32-S31 block diagram

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Two initial variants are documented. The ESP32-S31NRV16 includes 16MB of Octal SPI PSRAM, while the ESP32-S31NRV32 increases the capacity to 32MB. Both are supplied in an 8 × 8mm QFN80 package and are specified for ambient temperatures from -40°C to 85°C.

Wireless connectivity includes single-stream 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6 with uplink and downlink OFDMA, downlink MU-MIMO, target wake time, spatial reuse, and beamforming support. The radio remains compatible with earlier 802.11b/g/n networks and supports data rates of up to 150Mbps when operating with Wi-Fi 4 modes.

Bluetooth support covers both Bluetooth 5.4 Low Energy and Bluetooth Classic. The Bluetooth LE implementation includes LE Audio, Bluetooth Mesh 1.1, direction finding, periodic advertising with responses, connection subrating, and data rates from 125Kbps to 2Mbps.



ESP32-S31 Pin Layout

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The integrated IEEE 802.15.4 radio supports Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.4, allowing the ESP32-S31 to run Matter devices over either Wi-Fi or Thread. Espressif also lists application-layer support for protocols including HomeKit and MQTT.

Multimedia functions include a JPEG codec, pixel-processing accelerator, 2D DMA controller, audio sample-rate converter, and CORDIC accelerator. The chip also provides interfaces for parallel DVP cameras and LCD panels, together with up to 14 capacitive-touch channels for user-interface applications.

Audio-related hardware includes two I2S interfaces with hardware-level Bluetooth audio synchronization. This combination may be useful for wireless speakers, smart displays, voice interfaces, and other devices combining Bluetooth audio with local processing.



ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 Module

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Analog functions include two 12-bit successive-approximation ADCs with up to 16 channels, two DACs, a temperature sensor, capacitive touch sensing, and an analog voltage comparator. The device exposes up to 60 programmable GPIOs, although availability depends on package pin multiplexing and the interfaces used in a particular design.

Security features include hardware acceleration for AES, SHA, RSA, ECC, HMAC, ECDSA, and digital-signature operations. The chip also incorporates secure boot, external-memory encryption, a true random-number generator, a key manager, secure debugging, a power-glitch detector, and access controls for trusted execution.



ESP32-S31 Series Soc

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Espressif supports the ESP32-S31 through ESP-IDF and related software packages including ESP-Matter, ESP-GMF, ESP-BLE-MESH, and ESP-BLE-AUDIO. The processor may also operate as a wireless connectivity coprocessor through ESP-Hosted or ESP-AT.

In addition to the bare ESP32-S31NRV16 and ESP32-S31NRV32 chips, Espressif’s official AliExpress store lists an ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module. The module integrates the ESP32-S31 with its RF circuitry, shielding, antenna, and supporting components, providing a more direct route for developers who do not want to design the chip-level radio section.

Further Information

At the time of writing, the store lists the bare ESP32-S31NRV16 at approximately $4.51 and the ESP32-S31-WROOM-3 module at approximately $5.84, excluding shipping.