LILYGO showcases new IoT devices with ESP32-C5 and Nordic nRF52840 MCUs

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LILYGO has listed two compact development boards for wireless IoT applications: the T-Display C5, a small ESP32-C5-based board with a color LCD and dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and the T-Echo Card, a rugged LoRa-enabled device with GNSS, Bluetooth, NFC, solar charging, and an IP66-rated enclosure.

The LILYGO T-Display C5 is built around the ESP32-C5, providing 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi 6 along with Bluetooth Low Energy 5 support. The board includes 16MB of flash, 8MB of PSRAM, and support for development through the Arduino IDE and ESP-IDF.

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T-Display C5 top view

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The board integrates a 1.9-inch ST7789 IPS LCD with a 170 × 320 resolution and RGB565 color support. The display uses a 4-wire SPI interface and operates at 3.3V. The board also includes USB Type-C, Qwiic, a battery connector, BOOT and IO0 buttons, and an external antenna connector for Wi-Fi operation.



T-Display C5 pinout

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For low-power applications, the T-Display C5 includes an AXP2602 battery management unit and supports the ESP32-C5’s ULP LP RISC-V core, allowing independent sensor operation during deep sleep. The board measures 62 × 26 × 10mm and is powered from a 5V/500mA USB supply.



T-Display C5 multiple angle views

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The LILYGO T-Echo Card is based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller with 1MB flash and 256kB RAM. Wireless support includes Bluetooth 5, Bluetooth Mesh, Thread, Zigbee, ANT, NFC, and 802.15.4, while long-range connectivity is handled by an SX1262 LoRa transceiver supporting the 400–520MHz and 830–945MHz ranges.



T-Echo Card pinout

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The T-Echo Card includes a 0.42-inch SSD1315 OLED with a 72 × 40 resolution, along with an L76K GNSS module supporting GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, multi-system positioning, and AGNSS. It also features an ICM20948 low-power 9-axis motion sensor with gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, and DMP support.



T-Echo Card other features

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Other onboard features include 32M-bit SPI flash, a WS2812 RGB LED, an I2S Class-D mono amplifier with an 8Ω/1W speaker, a digital MEMS microphone, NFC area, magnetic USB connector, and a 0.25W/5V solar panel. The enclosure is listed as IP66 waterproof, and the device measures 90 × 60 × 9.5mm.



LILYGO T-Echo Card

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LILYGO provides product information, sample code, additional documentation, and technical support through its GitHub repository and wiki documentation pages. The company also points users to its LILYGO-Spark project collection for additional IoT examples.

Further Information

The T-Display C5 is listed at $11.83, although the page currently shows it as sold out, while the T-Echo Card is listed at $60.31 with selectable frequency options and an optional magnetic USB cable.