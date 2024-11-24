Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD

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Waveshare has introduced a series of microcontroller development boards based on the RP2350 chipset designed by Raspberry Pi. These boards cater to diverse development needs, offering features such as GPIO expandability, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and compact LCD displays.

The Waveshare RP2350-Plus Development Board is a versatile platform tailored for embedded development. Designed with compatibility in mind, it supports most Raspberry Pi Pico add-on modules, enhancing its utility across various projects.

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At its core, it integrates the RP2350A microcontroller chip with a dual-core and dual-architecture design (Arm Cortex-M33 and Hazard 3 RISC-V processors) running at up to 150 MHz. This board offers 520KB of SRAM, 4MB of onboard Flash memory, and extensive I/O options, including 26x GPIO pins, multiple communication interfaces, and 12 Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support.