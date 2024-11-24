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Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD

Nov 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 488 views

Waveshare has introduced a series of microcontroller development boards based on the RP2350 chipset designed by Raspberry Pi. These boards cater to diverse development needs, offering features such as GPIO expandability, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and compact LCD displays.

The Waveshare RP2350-Plus Development Board is a versatile platform tailored for embedded development. Designed with compatibility in mind, it supports most Raspberry Pi Pico add-on modules, enhancing its utility across various projects.

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At its core, it integrates the RP2350A microcontroller chip with a dual-core and dual-architecture design (Arm Cortex-M33 and Hazard 3 RISC-V processors) running at up to 150 MHz. This board offers 520KB of SRAM, 4MB of onboard Flash memory, and extensive I/O options, including 26x GPIO pins, multiple communication interfaces, and 12 Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support.

 
Waveshare RP2350 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Additional features include a USB Type-C connector, a lithium battery header for portable applications, and high-efficiency power management with the MP28164 DC-DC chip. Drag-and-drop programming via USB mass storage and dedicated BOOT and RESET buttons make it user-friendly. Its castellated module design further supports seamless integration into carrier boards.

    
Waveshare RP2350-GEEK peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Waveshare RP2350-GEEK Development Board appears similar to the Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK introduced earlier this year. Like the other boards in this series, it leverages the RP2350 microcontroller’s dual-core and dual-architecture design. What sets this board apart is its onboard 1.14-inch IPS LCD, featuring a resolution of 240×135 pixels and 65K colors.

It also features a MicroSD card slot for SDIO and SPI communication, a 3-pin SWD port for debugging, and a 4-pin I2C port for device interfacing. Equipped with 16MB of NOR-Flash and housed in a sturdy plastic case, it combines functionality with portability.

 
Waveshare RP2350-ETH Mini peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the Waveshare RP2350-ETH Mini Development Board emphasizes networking and compact design. Sharing the same RP2350 chipset, it integrates an onboard CH9120 Ethernet IC with a TCP/IP protocol stack, enabling modes like TCP Server, TCP Client, UDP Server, and UDP Client.

The RJ45 Ethernet port offers 100 Mbps communication, complemented by 14 GPIO pins, castellated holes, and a USB Type-C connector for programming and power.

Further information

The Waveshare RP2350-Plus is priced at $5.99 without headers and $6.99 with pre-soldered headers. The RP2350-GEEK is available for $10.99, while the RP2350-ETH Mini is priced at $12.99.

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One response to “Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD”

  1. asdf says:
    Nov. 24, 2024 at 5:51 pm

    The CH9120 chip only supports 10M Ethernet, not 100M.

    Reply

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