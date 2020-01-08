Raspberry Pi 4 thin client optimized for Citrix HDX

NComputing has launched a Citrix HDX optimized “RX420(HDX)” thin client that runs Stratodesk’s Linux-based NoTouch OS on the Raspberry Pi 4. The 2GB RAM equipped device supports dual [email protected] displays without requiring the earlier RPi Zero-based add-on.



Following up on its earlier Raspberry Pi 3-based RX-HDX thin client, which we covered in 2017, and a subsequent, almost identical RPi 3B+ based RX-HDX with dual-band WiFi-ac, NComputing has released a RX420(HDX) thin client based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. Like these earlier models, these enterprise focused devices run on Stratodesk’s Linux-based, “locked-down” NoTouch OS and are optimized for Citrix HDX virtual desktop environment.

All these RS-branded thin clients are billed as “workspace hubs,” by which NComputing means they can be deployed in a hub configuration of thousands of RX-HDX, RX420(HDX), and earlier Intel-based EX400 devices controlled from a single desktop running Stratodesk’s Linux-based NoTouch Center software. Stratodesk NoTouch Center enables easy deployment, configuration, updates, and maintenance, says NComputing.







RX420(HDX)

(click image to enlarge)



The RX420(HDX) joins ClearCube’s C4Pi Thin Client in building around the Raspberry Pi 4. The C4Pi instead runs Stratodesk’s Linux-based Cloud Desktop OS, which supports VMWare and Microsoft VDI along with Citrix HDX, but does not promise Citrix optimization.

NComputing claims that its Citrix Casting and Session Roaming with Proximity Authentication are “exclusive features of the Citrix Ready Workspace Hub.” The RX420(HDX) is also optimized for Skype for Business voice and video and offers Imprivata and Caradigm compatibility.

This summer, Stratodesk posted a blog report along with a demo video promoting the Raspberry Pi 4’s skills running its client software. The Raspberry Pi 4 offers twice to quadruple the performance of the RPi 3B+ thanks to its quad-core, 1.5GHz Cortex-A72 cores, making it far more useful as a desktop replacement.

The Raspberry Pi 4 also offers a higher-powered VideoCore VI 3D GPU, which on the RX420(HDX) provides up to [email protected] single display graphics. Thin clients can also benefit from the dual micro-HDMI ports for up to [email protected] dual simultaneous displays. The 4K specs are only for graphics — video on the RX420(HDX) tops out at 1080P.

NComputing’s RX-HDX and RX-HDX+ thin clients require a Raspberry Pi Zero-based add-on to perform dual displays, which is no longer required using the RX420(HDX). Faster USB 3.0 and native Gigabit Ethernet are other RPi 4 highlights for thin client use.







RX420(HDX) detail view and legend

(click images to enlarge)



The RX420(HDX) ships with twice as much RAM as earlier models, with 2GB LPDDR4, and offers an internal 16GB microSD card. The device exposes all of the RPi 4’s coastline ports, including GbE, 2x micro-HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and a USB Type-C power input port.

The 93 x 76 x 30mm system is further equipped with a speaker jack with 16-bit, 44kHz stereo audio, as well as 802.11ac with Bluetooth 5.0. The system has a 5V power supply and runs at a maximum of 10W without USB peripherals. There’s also a power button with sleep mode. A VESA mount and Kensington lock are standard and micro-HDMI cable kits are optional.







Dual displays driven by RX420(HDX)

(click image to enlarge)



We wondered, as we often do, where vendors come up with their product names. The “420” may well refer to a Raspberry Pi 4 system with 2x displays or perhaps the CNS-420: Citrix Networking Assessment, Design, and Advanced Configuration training course. Then again, the guy in the promo photo above looks like he’s dying to head out for a smoke break.



Further information

The RX420(HDX) is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at NComputing’s announcement and product page.