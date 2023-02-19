All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

The nanoCH32V003 is a RISC-V dev board available for $1.50

Feb 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 656 views

The nanoCH32V003 is a tiny development board featuring a general-purpose 32-bit RISC-V core. Some of the peripherals found on this low-power embedded device include up to 18GPIOs, 1x USART, 1x I2C, 1x SPI and it can be powered via USB-Type-C.

Unlike the nanoCH32V305 and the nanoCH32V203 boards also developed by MuseLab, the nanoCH32V003 features the WCH CH32V003F4U6 based on the QingKe RISC-V2A industrial grade general-purpose MCU.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • CH32V003F4U6 — RISC-V Single Core (up to 48MHz); 16KB Flash, 2KB SRAM


CH32V003F4U6 system and block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The device features up to 18x GPIOs, 2x GND pins, 1x 5V pin and 1x 3.3V pin. The board also supports 1x USART, 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 8x ADC pins, and 1x Operational Amplifiers/Comparator linked with the ADC and Timer 2.

The datasheet also mentions that this board includes 1x 16-bit advanced-control timer with dead-zone control, 1x 16-bit general-purpose timer, 2x watchdog timer, and 1x 32-bit SysTick.   


nanoCH32V003 top (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

There is a GitHub available here which provides documentation such as the datasheet, reference manual and schematics. The GitHub repository also specifies that WCH officially provides the MounRiver Studio IDE which is compatible with Windows, Linux and Mac.

The product page specifies that this development board requires the WCHLink-E programmer which uses the SDI interface (1-wire serial debug interface). For additional information, refer to the WCH-Link debugger documentation on the WCH website.


nanoCH32V003 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The operating voltage of the nanoCH32V003 is 3.3V or 5V; its operating temperature ranges from -40℃ to 85℃. This board also supports sleep mode and standby mode.

Further information

The nanoCH32V003 Development board is available for $1.50 on AliExpress and Tindie. The WCH LinkE debugger is available on AliExpress for $9.90. Both websites also seem to offer a nanoCH32V003 Dev board + WCH LinkE + USB Type-C cable combo for $7.50 (shipping not included).

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...