The nanoCH32V003 is a RISC-V dev board available for $1.50

The nanoCH32V003 is a tiny development board featuring a general-purpose 32-bit RISC-V core. Some of the peripherals found on this low-power embedded device include up to 18GPIOs, 1x USART, 1x I2C, 1x SPI and it can be powered via USB-Type-C.

Unlike the nanoCH32V305 and the nanoCH32V203 boards also developed by MuseLab, the nanoCH32V003 features the WCH CH32V003F4U6 based on the QingKe RISC-V2A industrial grade general-purpose MCU.

