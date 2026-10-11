Zymbit ZYMKEY 5 Security Module Offers 640 Key Slots for Raspberry Pi

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Zymbit’s ZYMKEY 5 is a compact hardware security module for Raspberry Pi systems, offering 640 key slots, filesystem encryption, device authentication, and physical tamper detection. It also supports additional cryptographic algorithms compared to its predecessor.

The ZYMKEY 5 measures 39 × 14 × 5.3mm and uses a mini-HAT form factor that connects to the first ten pins of a Raspberry Pi GPIO header. It supports the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi 4 and 5, and Compute Module 4 and 5 platforms.

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Communication with the host takes place over an encrypted I²C interface using ephemeral elliptic-curve cryptographic keys. The module also uses a configurable GPIO pin, with GPIO4 assigned by default.



ZYMKEY 5 top and bottom view

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A major improvement over ZYMKEY 4 is the expanded secure key storage. The previous module supported three private/public key pairs and three external public keys, while ZYMKEY 5 provides 512 private/public key pairs and 128 external public keys.

The module supports several cryptographic algorithms, including secp256k1, Ed25519, X25519, ECDH, ECDSA, and AES-256. It also includes a hardware true random number generator and supports BIP32, BIP39, BIP44, and SLIP39 functions for cryptographic wallet applications.



ZYMKEY 5 dual perimeter tamper-detection architecture

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For physical security, ZYMKEY 5 provides two independent perimeter-detection circuits that can monitor external tamper switches or conductive enclosures. Users can configure responses to a perimeter breach, including notifications or cryptographic key destruction.

Compared to ZYMKEY 4, the updated design replaces the five-pin micro-USB perimeter connector with a 12-pin JST connector and moves the RTC backup battery connection to an external two-pin JST receptacle. The accelerometer found on the previous module has been removed.



ZYMKEY 5 security architecture overview

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The hardware also includes a battery-backed real-time clock with a specified accuracy of 5ppm, backup battery monitoring, and main power monitoring. The external battery can maintain RTC and perimeter-detection functions when the Raspberry Pi is powered off.

On the software side, ZYMKEY 5 supports root filesystem encryption through Linux dm-crypt and LUKS, as well as encrypted data storage and OpenSSL integration. Python, C, and C++ APIs are available for integrating security functions into applications.



ZYMKEY 5 + Raspberry Pi

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The module also works with Zymbit Bootware and supports TLS client authentication for cloud services such as AWS IoT. These capabilities are intended for unattended IoT systems, industrial equipment, and connected edge devices requiring protection of credentials, applications, and stored data.

Further Information

The ZYMKEY 5 Developer Kit is listed for $79 and includes pre-release hardware, an I/O and perimeter breakout board with cable, and a battery.

Production configurations are listed at $980 for a 20-pack ($49 per module) and $8,400 for a 200-pack ($42 per module).