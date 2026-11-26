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ZOTAC has detailed the ZBOX edge MI658 and MI678, two compact barebone mini PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Both systems feature integrated AI acceleration, dual Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and PCIe 5.0 storage in a 0.64-liter enclosure measuring just 28.5mm thick.

Unlike the larger MAGNUS EN275060T8, which features dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, the ZBOX edge models rely on integrated Intel Graphics and prioritize a slimmer form factor. Both systems target business desktops, edge AI applications, and digital signage.

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The MI658 and MI678 differ primarily in their processors, with the former using an Intel Core Ultra 5 335 and the latter featuring a higher-clocked Core Ultra 7 365. Both chips have eight cores, with the following specifications:

Core Ultra 5 335 (MI658) — 8C/8T (4P + 4 LP-E), 2.2GHz base, up to 4.6GHz; 12MB Smart Cache; 25W base / 55W maximum turbo power.

(MI658) — 8C/8T (4P + 4 LP-E), 2.2GHz base, up to 4.6GHz; 12MB Smart Cache; 25W base / 55W maximum turbo power. Core Ultra 7 365 (MI678) — 8C/8T (4P + 4 LP-E), 2.4GHz base, up to 4.8GHz; 12MB Smart Cache; 25W base / 55W maximum turbo power.



ZBOX MI658 front view

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Both processors include Intel Graphics with hardware ray tracing capabilities and integrated neural processing units for AI workloads. Intel vPro Enterprise is also included, targeting business environments that require remote management and hardware-based security features.

Despite the processor differences, both models share the same compact chassis and internal expansion options. Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots accommodate up to 96GB of DDR5-6400 or DDR5-5600 memory, while storage is handled by an M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot and a second M.2 2240 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot.



ZBOX MI658 rear view

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Display connectivity consists of HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, allowing up to four independent displays. The HDMI connection reaches 8K at 60Hz, while DisplayPort 1.4 handles resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 at 60Hz. The Thunderbolt 4 ports also provide USB-C connectivity.

For networking, Zotac includes a 2.5GbE interface with IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol support alongside a separate Gigabit Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity is provided through Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4, addressing connectivity requirements for edge applications and business desktops.



ZBOX MI658 packaging contents

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External I/O includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports operating at 10Gbps, with one located on the front panel and two on the rear. The front also houses the two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a combined headphone/microphone jack. USB-C Power Delivery input is listed among the platform’s capabilities.



ZBOX MI658/MI678

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The two systems use the same 149.5 × 149.5 × 28.5mm chassis, with a volume of approximately 0.64 liters. VESA mounting hardware and a 90W external power adapter are included. Zotac positions the models for business desktops, edge AI applications, digital signage, and other space-constrained installations.

Specifications shared by the ZBOX edge MI658 and MI678 include:

Memory: 2× DDR5-6400/5600 SO-DIMM slots Up to 96GB

Storage: 1× M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe 1× M.2 2240 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe

Display: 1× HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K/60Hz) 1× DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 4096 × 2160/60Hz) 2× Thunderbolt 4 with display output

Networking: 1× 2.5GbE with IEEE 1588 PTP 1× Gigabit Ethernet Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth 5.4

USB: 2× Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 3× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps)

Audio: HDMI digital audio Headphone/microphone combo jack

Power: 90W external power adapter USB-C Power Delivery input support

Mechanical: 149.5 × 149.5 × 28.5mm 0.64-liter enclosure VESA mounting compatibility



Further Information

The ZBOX edge MI658 and MI678 are listed by ZOTAC as barebone mini PCs, with memory and storage configured separately. Both models include a 90W power adapter, Wi-Fi antenna, VESA mounting hardware, and a USB flash drive containing drivers.