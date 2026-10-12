ZOTAC CM5-PICO Fanless Industrial PC with Dual HDMI and M.2 Expansion

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ZOTAC’s ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO is a compact industrial computer powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The fanless system supports dual 4K displays, Gigabit Ethernet, M.2 expansion, and a 40-pin GPIO header, with an aluminum enclosure designed for continuous operation in embedded and edge computing applications.

The ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO uses the Broadcom BCM2712 processor, featuring four Arm Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4GHz. Its integrated VideoCore VII GPU operates at 800MHz and supports H.265 hardware decoding, with two HDMI 2.1 outputs capable of driving independent displays at resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 at 60Hz.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Memory configurations include 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM integrated into the Compute Module 5. Storage options consist of 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of onboard eMMC, while the CM5 Lite variant omits eMMC storage and supports a microSD card.



ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO top view

(click image to enlarge)

For additional storage and hardware acceleration, the system provides an M.2 2280 Key-M expansion slot for an NVMe SSD or compatible AI accelerator module. A separate M.2 3024 Key-B interface supports optional cellular modems and other compatible expansion modules.

External connectivity includes two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port intended for firmware updates, and a Gigabit Ethernet interface with Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support. Wireless connectivity is available through optional Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 support.



ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO rear view

(click image to enlarge)

The computer also provides several expansion interfaces associated with Raspberry Pi development. These include a 40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT header, two internal four-lane DSI/CSI-2 connectors for camera or display peripherals, an RS-232 serial header, and a UART debugging interface. An internal fan header is also provided despite the standard system’s passive-cooling design.



ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO front view

(click image to enlarge)

For industrial deployments, the ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO includes a Broadcom SoC watchdog and transient voltage suppression (TVS) and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection on its external I/O ports. A built-in real-time clock with CR2032 battery backup maintains timekeeping when external power is disconnected.



ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO

(click image to enlarge)

ZOTAC ships the system with Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian 13 and lists Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi, Twister OS, emteria Android, LibreELEC, and Home Assistant OS among its supported operating systems.

According to the product brief, the accessory package includes a universal AC adapter, regional power plugs, wireless antennas, and an L-shaped mounting bracket.

Specifications listed for the ZOTAC ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO include:

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 64GB eMMC or microSD (CM5 Lite) M.2 2280 Key-M for SSD

Expansion: 40-pin GPIO header 2x 4-lane DSI/CSI-2 connectors Internal fan and UART debug headers

Display: 2x HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz)

Networking: 1x GbE with PTP Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Optional LTE Cat 1 bis

I/O: 2x USB 3.2 Type-A 1x USB-C (firmware updates) Internal RS-232 header

Other: Watchdog, RTC battery backup TVS/ESD protection

Power: 5–20V DC, 12V/2.5A adapter included

Operating Temperature: -20°C to +55°C (main unit)

Mechanical: 114.8 × 76 × 31.3mm fanless aluminum enclosure



Further Information

The ZOTAC ZBOX PRO CM5-PICO was showcased at ISE 2026 in February. Although the product page is already available on ZOTAC’s website, pricing information has not yet been disclosed.