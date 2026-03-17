ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

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IceWhale has opened pre-orders for the ZimaCube 2, a compact NAS and mini server platform designed for storage, media processing, and self-hosted applications. The system is based on 12th Gen Intel processors and adds updated connectivity, expansion options, and storage flexibility compared to earlier ZimaCube systems.

The platform is offered in multiple configurations, including a standard model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a Pro variant based on the Intel Core i5-1235U. A Creator Pack configuration is also available, adding a discrete GPU along with increased memory and storage capacity.

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Memory support includes DDR5 SO-DIMM configurations up to 64GB, with base configurations starting at 8GB. The system includes a 256GB NVMe SSD for the operating system, with higher-capacity options depending on configuration.



ZimaCube 2 Standard

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Storage combines NVMe and SATA, supporting up to six 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives alongside multiple M.2 slots. A “7th bay” configuration provides additional NVMe capacity with up to four M.2 SSDs. RAID modes including RAID 0, 1, 5, and 6 are supported, with total capacity dependent on installed drives.

Expansion is provided through two PCIe slots, including one PCIe 4.0 x4 slot (physical x16) and one PCIe 3.0 x2 slot (physical x8). These slots support GPUs, network adapters, and storage expansion cards. The Creator Pack configuration includes a discrete GPU based on the NVIDIA RTX Pro 2000.



ZimaCube 2 Pro

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Connectivity includes dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports on the standard model, while higher-end configurations add 10GbE alongside 2.5GbE. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports support up to 40 Gbps for direct-attached storage or PC connectivity.

Additional I/O includes USB 3.0 Type-A ports, USB-C, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.



ZimaCube 2 Creator Pack

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The system ships with ZimaOS Plus, a Linux-based operating system designed for personal cloud and self-hosted services.

It supports virtual machines, containers, and media server applications, enabling use cases such as file storage, media streaming, backups, and development environments.

Feature ZimaCube 2 ZimaCube 2 Pro ZimaCube 2 Creator Pack Networking 2× 2.5GbE (Intel i226) 2× 2.5GbE (Intel i226) + 1× 10GbE (Marvell AQC113) 2× 2.5GbE (Intel i226) + 1× 10GbE (Marvell AQC113) Thunderbolt 4 2× rear USB-C (40Gbps) 2× rear USB-C (40Gbps) 2× rear USB-C (40Gbps) USB 4× USB 3.0 Type-A, 1× USB-C 3.0 4× USB 3.0 Type-A, 1× USB-C 3.0 4× USB 3.0 Type-A, 1× USB-C 3.0 Display Outputs 1× HDMI 2.0, 1× DisplayPort 1.4 1× HDMI 2.0, 1× DisplayPort 1.4 1× HDMI 2.0, 1× DisplayPort 1.4 Audio 3.5 mm audio jack 3.5 mm audio jack 3.5 mm audio jack PCIe Slots 1× PCIe 4.0 x4 (physical x16), 1× PCIe 3.0 x2 (physical x8) 1× PCIe 4.0 x4 (physical x16), 1× PCIe 3.0 x2 (physical x8) 1× PCIe 4.0 x4 (physical x16), 1× PCIe 3.0 x2 (physical x8) GPU Optional via PCIe expansion Optional via PCIe expansion NVIDIA RTX Pro 2000 included Drive Bays 6× SATA for 3.5″ / 2.5″ HDD/SSD 6× SATA for 3.5″ / 2.5″ HDD/SSD 6× SATA for 3.5″ / 2.5″ HDD/SSD M.2 Slots 1× onboard M.2 for OS, 4× M.2 on the 7th bay, 1× M.2 onboard 1× onboard M.2 for OS, 4× M.2 on the 7th bay, 1× M.2 onboard 1× onboard M.2 for OS, 4× M.2 on the 7th bay, 1× M.2 onboard RAID RAID 0 / 1 / 5 / 6 RAID 0 / 1 / 5 / 6 RAID 0 / 1 / 5 / 6 Front I/O 2× USB-A 3.0, 1× USB-C 3.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, power button 2× USB-A 3.0, 1× USB-C 3.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, power button 2× USB-A 3.0, 1× USB-C 3.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, power button Power Input 19V DC 19V DC 19V DC Dimensions 240 × 221 × 220 mm 240 × 221 × 220 mm 240 × 221 × 220 mm Color Silver Black Black

Further Information

The ZimaCube 2 is available for pre-order in multiple configurations. The standard model (Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is priced at $799, while the Pro variant (Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is listed at $1,299.

A higher-end Creator Pack with the same Core i5 processor, 64GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX Pro 2000 GPU is priced at $2,499. Shipping is calculated at checkout.