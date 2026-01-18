Zen 5 x86 Bedrock RAI300 delivers 50 TOPS AI in fanless IPC

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SolidRun has introduced the Bedrock RAI300, a fanless industrial PC built around one of AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 300 series processors. The system is SolidRun’s first industrial platform based on Zen 5, combining high-performance x86 compute, integrated AI acceleration, and modular I/O for long-term industrial deployment.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

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Combined with the RDNA 3.5 GPU, the XDNA 2 NPU, and a unified memory architecture supporting up to 128 GB of DDR5, the platform is capable of running AI inference and other compute workloads at the edge



Bedrock RAI300 Block Diagram

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The Bedrock RAI300 follows SolidRun’s modular architecture, separating the system into multiple functional boards.

These include a compute SoM carrying the CPU, memory, and NVMe storage; a Networking and I/O (NIO) board exposing external ports; a Storage and Extension (SX) board for additional NVMe drives, AI accelerators, or cellular modems; and a dedicated power module with wide-range DC input.

Depending on configuration, the system can be equipped with up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, though installing AI accelerator modules may reduce the number of available NVMe slots.

SolidRun supports up to two Hailo-8 inference accelerators or up to two Hailo-10 modules for higher-performance AI workloads, alongside optional 4G or 5G cellular connectivity via M.2.



Bedrock RAI300 Modular Design

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Bedrock RAI300 configurations are offered with either four display outputs and dual Ethernet ports, or four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and dual display outputs.

Video connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, supporting up to four simultaneous displays at resolutions up to 8K @ 60 Hz or 4K @ 240 Hz. USB connectivity includes USB4 at up to 40 Gb/s, additional USB 3.2 ports, and a dedicated console interface.



Bedrock RAI300 Cooling Design

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SolidRun emphasizes the system’s thermal and mechanical design. The Bedrock RAI300 uses a fully fanless, all-aluminum enclosure with stacked heat pipes and liquid-metal thermal interface material to conduct heat away from the processor.

The chassis incorporates multiple heat-exchange layers designed to promote airflow via chimney effect, allowing the system to dissipate significantly more power than typical fanless designs of similar size.



Bedrock RAI300 Variants

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The Bedrock RAI300 supports Linux distributions and Windows 11, Windows IoT, and other x86 operating systems, using AMI Aptio V firmware with extensive BIOS configuration options.

Specifications listed for the Bedrock RAI300 include:

Processor:

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores / 24 threads, Zen 5, up to 5.1 GHz, up to 54 W)

Graphics:

AMD Radeon 890M (RDNA 3.5, 16 CUs @ 2900 MHz)

AI Engine:

Integrated XDNA 2 NPU, up to 50 TOPS

AI Acceleration (Optional):

Up to 2× Hailo-8 M.2 AI inferencing modules (26 TOPS each) Up to 2× Hailo-10 M.2 generative AI modules (40 TOPS each)

Memory:

Up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 (dual SO-DIMM, ECC support)

Storage:

Up to 3× NVMe PCIe Gen 4 ×4 (M.2 Key-M 2280), optional power-loss protection

Display:

Up to 4× HDMI 2.1 / DisplayPort 2.1 outputs Up to 8K @ 60 Hz or 4K @ 240 Hz

Networking:

Up to 4× 2.5 GbE (Intel I226)

Cellular (optional):

4G / 5G modem via M.2 Key-B

USB:

1× USB4 (40 Gb/s) 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gb/s) 3× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (5 Gb/s)

Console:

Serial console over USB (mini-USB connector)

Security / TPM:

fTPM 2.0 (in Ryzen) dTPM 2.0 (Infineon) — selectable in BIOS

Power input:

12 V–60 V DC (industrial terminal block)

Operating temperature:

–40 °C to 85 °C (industrial range)

Mechanical: 60 W Model: 73 (W) × 160 (H) × 130 mm (D) – 1.5 liter Tile Model: 29 (W) × 160 (H) × 130 mm (D) – 0.6 liter DIN-rail, Wall mount VESA mount, Tabletop



Further Information

SolidRun has not provided pricing details, but the product page for the Bedrock RAI300 is already available.

The company also states that the platform is backed by a 10-year availability commitment, reflecting its focus on long-lifecycle industrial and embedded markets.