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Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC

Aug 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 790 views

The Yuzuki Chameleon is a single-board computer designed with the form-factor of the Raspberry Pi model A, offering an open-source and versatile platform based on the Allwinner H616 chipset. This SBC targets users looking for a compact yet powerful device capable of handling various applications, from media streaming to IoT projects.

At the heart of the Yuzuki Chameleon is the Allwinner H616 chip, which includes a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM G31 GPU. The board offers up to 2GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, along with an onboard MicroSD card slot for additional storage options.

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H616 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Allwinner H616 is a System-on-Chip designed for high-quality 64-bit video decoding. It supports 4K@60fps output and features Allwinner’s SmartColor3.3 picture enhancement engine, along with Dolby and DTS audio processing.

Yuzuki Chameleon interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Yuzuki Chameleon is equipped with an XR829 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, providing wireless connectivity. It also features four USB Type-C ports (three HOST and one OTG) that support peripherals like USB cameras and capture cards. Moreover, the board includes a 100M Ethernet interface, a 40-pin GPIO header, and expansion options for SPI LCD displays, Gigabit Ethernet, microphone arrays, and various sensors.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the Yuzuki Chameleon includes a fan connector and radiator fixing holes for efficient cooling, with power management handled by the AXP313A PMIC chip.

Yuzuki Chameleon
(click image to enlarge)

Yuzuki Chameleon supports various firmware options, including Tina Linux, Ubuntu, and Android TV. The latest firmware can be found on the project’s release page. Developers can take advantage of the BSP provided as a Docker image, making it easier to set up a development environment.

The board also supports flashing firmware using Allwinner’s proprietary tools like PhoenixSuit, as well as mainline Linux distributions such as Armbian and Ubuntu as detailed in their GitHub repository.

Further information

The Yuzuki Chameleon board first appeared on Hackaday in 2022, though it lacked a dedicated product page at the time. Recently, DongshanPI highlighted the board on Twitter, announcing its availability for purchase with 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB eMMC storage for $25.08 on AliExpress.

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