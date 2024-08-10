Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC

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The Yuzuki Chameleon is a single-board computer designed with the form-factor of the Raspberry Pi model A, offering an open-source and versatile platform based on the Allwinner H616 chipset. This SBC targets users looking for a compact yet powerful device capable of handling various applications, from media streaming to IoT projects.

At the heart of the Yuzuki Chameleon is the Allwinner H616 chip, which includes a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM G31 GPU. The board offers up to 2GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, along with an onboard MicroSD card slot for additional storage options.