Youyeetoo X86 Single Board Computer available for Pre-order

Jul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 126 views

Youyeetoo launched this week a X86 single board computer that packs flexible features in a compact form factor. The Youyeetoo X1is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Celeron N5105  Quad-core processor, clocked at 2.0GHz and is available with various RAM and storage options.

As of now, the Youyeetoo X1 is available only with the following Intel Jasper Lake processor:

  • Celeron N5105 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.9GHz, 4M Smart Cache;24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz); 10W TDP


Youyeetoo X1 peripherals
The system memory is configurable, offering options for onboard LPDDR4 of 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB. Similarly, the eMMC storage can be optionally expanded to 8GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

For connectivity the Youyeetoo X1 offers a single RJ45 port for wired networking and wireless capabilities through M.2 slots that support dual-band WIFI (2.4GHz/5GHz) with Bluetooth options of WIFI5+BT5.0 or WIFI6+BT5.2. Additionally, 4G LTE can be enabled via M.2 slots, supporting EC20/EC25 Cat 4, Air724UG Cat 1 4G Module.

The SBC offers multi-screen display capabilities with HDMI 2.0 port and a micro HDMI port, both supporting 4K resolution at 60Hz. The board is also compatible with 7-inch LCDs with up to 1024×600 resolution (i.e. MIPI7LCD).

   
MIPI7LCD (left) and Youyeetoo X1 SBC (right)
The product page indicates the SBC supports Windows 10/11, Linux Ubuntu/Debian and other OSes. The Wiki pages can be found here, but it doesn’t provide documentation as of publication date. 

Specifications listed for the Youyeetoo X1 SBC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 256GB eMMC
  • Audio Output:
    • 3.5mm Microphone/Headphone combo
    • 2-pin connector for 3W/8Ω speaker
    • HDMI
  • Audio Input:
    • Onboard Digital MIC w/ noise cancellation
    • 2-pin connector for analog MIC
  • Display:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet  port
  • Expansion:
    • M-key 2280, PCIe 3.0 x2, Support NVME SATA III SSD
    • E-Key 2230, Support Wi-Fi5+BT5.0 / Wi-Fi6+BT5.2, 4G LTE module x2
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 4-pin UART connectors
    • 1x 4-pin I2C connector
    • 1x 5-pin SPI connector
    • 5x 6-pin GPIO connector
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • Supports Wake on Power (BIOS settings)
    • 2x Status LEDs, 1x 4-pin LED connector
    • RTC (2-pin, CR2032)
    • NFC passive communication
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 12V DC Input (Recommended 12V3A)
    • Supports PoE (802.3AT/BT)
    • Default 30W, Optional 60W, 72W
  • Mechanical:
    • 115 x 75 x 25mm
    • Active cooling fan w/ PWM support

Further information

The standard price for the Youyeetoo with 4GB/64GB is $119.99 and $209.99 for the 16GB/256GB variant. However, a representative of Youyeetoo mentioned that pre-orders get ~$10.00 off. Refer to the product page to see other configurations. The SBC can also be ordered from Amazon for similar prices. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

