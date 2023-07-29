Youyeetoo X86 Single Board Computer available for Pre-order

Youyeetoo X86 Single Board Computer available for Pre-orderJul 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 126 views
Youyeetoo launched this week a X86 single board computer that packs flexible features in a compact form factor. The Youyeetoo X1is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Celeron N5105 Quad-core processor, clocked at 2.0GHz and is available with various RAM and storage options.
As of now, the Youyeetoo X1 is available only with the following Intel Jasper Lake processor:
- Celeron N5105 — 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.9GHz, 4M Smart Cache;24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz); 10W TDP