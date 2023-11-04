XPI-3566-ZERO comes in Raspberry Pi Zero 2W form-factor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Geniatech XPI-3566-ZERO is a compact board designed with a similar form-factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W. This Rockchip-based device also offers wireless connectivity with dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, camera support and dual USB type-C ports, etc.

As its name implies, the XPI-3566-ZERO incorporates the RK3566 System-on-Chip with the following architecture:

RK3566 – Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU (up to 1.8GHz); ARM G52 2EE GPU; 1TOPS@INT8 NPU

The default configuration comes with 512MB of LPDDR4 RAM, which can be optionally expanded up to 8GB. Storage is just as flexible, starting at 8GB of eMMC flash and offering expansions up to 128GB.