XPI-3566-ZERO comes in Raspberry Pi Zero 2W form-factor

Nov 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 79 views

The Geniatech XPI-3566-ZERO is a compact board designed with a similar form-factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W. This Rockchip-based device also offers wireless connectivity with dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, camera support and dual USB type-C ports, etc.

As its name implies, the XPI-3566-ZERO incorporates the RK3566 System-on-Chip with the following architecture: 

  • RK3566 – Quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU (up to 1.8GHz); ARM G52 2EE GPU; 1TOPS@INT8 NPU

The default configuration comes with 512MB of LPDDR4 RAM, which can be optionally expanded up to 8GB. Storage is just as flexible, starting at 8GB of eMMC flash and offering expansions up to 128GB.

RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ARM G52 2EE GPU supports OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan for smooth graphical output via the mini HDMI port. In addition, this Geniatech board features an RKNN NPU AI accelerator, optimized for AI tasks with support for frameworks such as Caffe, TensorFlow, and PyTorch, ideal for efficient edge computing.


XPI-3566-ZERO peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

There is a 40-pin GPIO header for added peripherals and supporting UART, SPI, I2C, PWM and more. One USB Type-C supports USB 2.0 OTG for peripheral connectivity, and the other serves as a USB host port, also handling a 5VDC power input.

Geniatech has recently provided a user guide for upgrading the firmware to Debian 11. Additionally, the XPI-3566-ZERO is compatible with a Raspberry Pi OS emulator.


Geniatech’s XPI-3566-ZERO
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the XPI-3566-ZERO include:

  • Processor:
    • NXP i.MX8M Plus Quad ARM Core Cortex-A53 (Up to 1.8GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB LPDDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x Mini HDMI Out
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz&5GHz Wi-Fi WLAN & Bluetooth 5.0
    • 1x Antenna connector
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 40-pin GPIO header
  • USB:
    • 2x Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Power button
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/2A
  • Mechanical:
    • 65 x 30mm

Further information

The XPI-3566-ZERO offers different configurations and pricing options: the 4G/32GB model is priced at $69.00, and the 2G/8GB variant at $49.00. Prices for the 512MB and 1GB variants are not listed, as they appear to be unavailable at the time of this publication.

