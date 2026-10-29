Xerxes Home Lab adds Jetson support, NVMe, and PoE

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Australian company Rapid Analysis has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for its Xerxes Home Lab platform, featuring updated carrier boards for Raspberry Pi Compute Modules and NVIDIA Jetson systems. The lineup includes the Xerxes Pi 2026, Xerxes Nano, and an RK3566-based compute module, targeting home servers, embedded systems, and local AI applications.

The campaign follows the original Xerxes Pi introduced in 2025, adding new expansion interfaces and rack configurations. The Xerxes Pi 2026 measures 120 × 40 mm and supports Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 modules, along with compatible alternatives such as the Radxa CM5.

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Xerxes Pi 2026 carrier board interfaces

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The updated board adds M.2 PCIe support for NVMe storage on CM4 and CM5 configurations, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C or Power over Ethernet (PoE+) power selection.

Additional features include I²C and I²S interfaces, a PWM fan connector, a serial debug port, and a dedicated boot-mode jumper. A mezzanine connector also provides access to CSI camera and HDMI display interfaces, while the M.2 connection supports PCIe Gen 2 ×1 speeds with the CM5.



Xerxes Nano carrier board interfaces

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The Xerxes Nano measures 120 × 60 mm and is designed for compatible NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and Turing RK1 compute modules. It includes M.2 NVMe storage, OCuLink connectivity for external PCIe devices, and SPI, UART, I²C, and I²S interfaces.

The M.2 connector is designed to support up to three PCIe Gen 3 lanes, depending on the final hardware configuration. Power options include USB and PoE, with a dedicated fan connector for active cooling.



Xerxes Home Lab rack design

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Rapid Analysis is also introducing the Xerxes Compute Module X, based on Rockchip’s RK3566 processor. It features four Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, a Mali-G52 GPU, and an integrated NPU rated at up to 1 TOPS.

The 8GB module omits onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and eMMC storage, and is designed as a drop-in replacement for the Raspberry Pi CM5, using the same dual 100-pin mezzanine connectors. According to the developer, it also supports the original Xerxes Pi carrier board released in 2025.



Xerxes Pi boards installed in a mini rack

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Both carrier boards can be installed in the company’s open-source 3D-printable rack enclosures, including six-slot mini racks, twelve-board 19-inch racks, and mixed configurations accommodating four Xerxes Pi boards alongside one Xerxes Nano.

The designs are available through Printables and MakerWorld, with ready-to-assemble kits also offered. Rapid Analysis also plans to provide open-source Xerxes Home Lab software for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Further Information

The Xerxes Home Lab Kickstarter campaign includes several reward tiers, starting at AU$69 (about $49 USD) for the Gadgeteer package. The Ultimate Home Lab package costs AU$399 (approximately $280 USD) and includes six Xerxes Pi 2026 boards and a mini rack. The 8GB Xerxes Compute Module X is available separately for AU$142 (about $100 USD).

The campaign has surpassed its AU$10,000 funding goal and runs through December 10, 2026, with deliveries estimated to begin in December 2026. Additional information is available on the Rapid Analysis website.