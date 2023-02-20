WIZnet board features Raspberry Pi 2040 and hardwired internet controller chip

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The W6100-EVB-PICO is a compact embedded device integrating the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller and the WIZnet W6100 hardwired internet controller chip. This board provides up to 30x GPIOs, 1x RJ45 port and it supports internet protocols such as TCP, UDP, IPv6, IPv4, etc.

Unlike the W6100-EVB board which is based on a STM32F103VCT6 Cortex-M3, the new W6100-EVB-PICO integrates the RP2040 Raspberry Pi MCU.

RP2040 — 32-bit Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz)



