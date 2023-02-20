All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

WIZnet board features Raspberry Pi 2040 and hardwired internet controller chip

Feb 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views

The W6100-EVB-PICO is a compact embedded device integrating the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller and the WIZnet W6100 hardwired internet controller chip. This board provides up to 30x GPIOs, 1x RJ45 port and it supports internet protocols such as TCP, UDP, IPv6, IPv4, etc.

Unlike the W6100-EVB board which is based on a STM32F103VCT6 Cortex-M3, the new W6100-EVB-PICO integrates the RP2040 Raspberry Pi MCU.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RP2040 — 32-bit Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz)


W6100 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

WIZnet indicates that the W6100 “supports TCP/IP protocols such as TCP, UDP, IPv6, IPv4, ICMPv6, ICMPv4, IGMP, ARP and PPPoE. W6100 also includes 10Base-T / 10Base-Te / 100Base-TX Ethernet PHY and Ethernet MAC Controller which makes it suitable for embedded internet-enabled devices.”

The W6100 also seems to support Wake-on-LAN over UDP, Ethernet PHY power down mode and Clock Switch for power saving. WIZnet suggests using this device for IoT applications, security systems, embedded servers, etc.

       
W6100-EVB-PICO Arduino demo
(click images to enlarge)

The device In addition to the peripherals listed below, the device supports 1x Timer w/ 4 alarms, 1x Real Time Counter, 2x Programmable IO blocks with 8-state machines, a 3-pin ARM Serial Wire Debug port and a Micro USB port which can be used for programming and power.

   
W6100-EVB-PICO pinout
(click images to enlarge)

Hackster.io features a quick IPv4/IPv6 tutorial in the Arduino IDE for this board. There is also a GitHub repository available with diverse examples including UDP, WebClient, Webserver, etc. This other GitHub repository has the schematics and Gerber file for this product.

Specifications of the W6100-EVB-Pico board:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 264 kB SRAM
    • External Quad-SPI Flash w/ eXecute In Place (XIP)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 (RB1-125BAG1A)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 30x GPIOs (1.8 – 3.3V)
    • 4x 12-bit ADC 
    • 2x UART, 2x I2C, 2x SPI
    • 16x PWM
    • 2x Programmable I/O blocks
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro-USB B port
  • Other Features:
    • 3-pin SWD port
  • Power:
    • 3.3V LDO (LM8805SF5-33V)
  • Mechanical:
    • 75 x 21mm

 Further information

The W6100-EVB-PICO is sold for $17.58 on Mouser.com. However, these devices are estimated to be available in March.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...