Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

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Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform is built around the Rockchip RK3576 processor and includes LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

The system is built around the Rockchip RK3576 processor, which combines four Cortex-A72 cores with four Cortex-A53 cores in an octa-core configuration.

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The SoC also integrates a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, Rockchip’s RKNPU accelerator, and multimedia hardware supporting H.265/H.264 encoding up to 4K60 together with decoding support for H.265/HEVC, VP9, and AV1 formats at up to 8K30 or 4K120.



RK3576 block diagram

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The IDO Claw ships with 4GB LPDDR5 memory. The campaign materials reference LPDDR5 support on the RK3576 platform, although higher-capacity variants were not detailed for the base model shown on the Kickstarter page.

For storage, the system includes 64GB onboard storage along with a MicroSD card slot supporting SD 3.0 cards. The RK3576 platform itself also supports interfaces including eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, and flexible SPI storage according to Rockchip’s documentation shown in the campaign materials.



IDO Claw system diagram

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Hardware connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1 output, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support, two USB 3.0 host ports, one USB 2.0 host port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a debug/recovery interface.



IDO Claw internal view

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On the software side, the platform ships with OpenClaw pre-installed according to the campaign page. The company describes the device as a dedicated local deployment platform intended to avoid cloud-based processing and the higher idle power consumption associated with desktop PCs.



IDO Claw exploded view

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The enclosure measures 158 × 100 × 42 mm and uses a passive aluminum heatsink chassis design. Wireless-Tag also claims continuous power consumption below 5W during operation.



IDO Claw peripherals

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Specifications listed for the IDO Claw include:

Processor: Rockchip RK3576 octa-core processor Quad Cortex-A72 cores Quad Cortex-A53 cores Mali-G52 MC3 GPU

Memory: 4GB LPDDR5

Storage: 64GB onboard storage microSD card slot

Display: HDMI 2.1 USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support

Audio: 3.5 mm audio jack

Networking: Dual Gigabit Ethernet Dual-band Wi-Fi

USB: 2x USB 3.0 host ports 1x USB 2.0 host port 1x USB Type-C

Other: Debug/recovery interface

Power: 9V to 24V DC input

Mechanical : Fanless aluminum enclosure 158 × 100 × 42 mm

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Further Information

The Kickstarter campaign currently lists the standard IDO Claw Super Early Bird tier at HK$1,367 (about $175), while the Early Bird version is priced at HK$1,708 (about $219).

A higher-end IDO Claw PLUS configuration starts at HK$2,278 (about $291) for the Super Early Bird tier and HK$2,673 (about $342) for the Early Bird version.